Sicilia asks “respect” for the agreement with the social agents and Echenique, which “is historic.”

The leaders of the PSOE and Podemos find themselves in a position that they did not expect at the beginning of the legislature and that is to defend a labor reform that does not repeal that of the Popular Party. Both the federal spokesman for the PSOE, Felipe Sicilia, as the parliamentary spokesman for United We Can, Pablo Echenique, have publicly asked their investiture partners to accept the reform agreed with the unions and employers without trying to modify it.

On the one hand, Sicilia has demanded that what has been achieved be valued and “the effort that everyone has made to reach that agreement.” In the face of criticism from Esquerra Republicana, Bildu or PNV, he has appealed that “as far as possible, let’s respect that agreement“.

Sicilia has taken it for granted that the Council of Ministers will approve the Royal Decree-Law on labor reform this Tuesday, although it has not ruled out that it must be processed as a bill, which gives the possibility to other groups to introduce changes. However, he has asked that there be none. “The reform is born from the consensus and from the agreement, which is why it is a success for the social agents and the Government.” The socialist spokesperson has highlighted the role of the first vice president, Nadia calvio, in the agreement, although he has admitted that “evidently” has also had “great weight” the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda daz.

For his part. Echenique, has advanced in TVE that he himself will be personally involved from this Monday in a round of contacts with his parliamentary partners to add their support to the new labor reform. Echenique has come to describe the pact as “historic”, although the UGT leader himself, Pepe lvarez, has recognized that it is not a repeal of the labor reform of the PP. Echenique has highlighted that “it is making significant progress” in achieving more rights for workers and that it even makes a “180 degree turn” in labor matters. Quite the opposite of one of the signatories, the president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, which has insisted in RNE that “the substantial part of the 2012 reform has been preserved.” The employer’s leader has remarked that if the agreement is altered in the parliamentary process, CEOE will uncheck: “What is agreed is not touched.”

