12/08/2021 at 18:03 CET

The coach of Real Sociedad, Imanol Sheriff, He did not want to qualify as final the duel that his team will face this Thursday with PSV Eindhoven, in which only the victory is worth to continue in the Europa League, but pointed out that he poses “all the games as if they were final, although not they are. “

“Since I’ve been here, I will have played like fifteen finals, but we haven’t really played more than one in 34 years and he won a title,” recalled Alguacil in the run-up to this match when he remembered the 2020 Copa del Rey trophy, which he differentiates clearly from this Thursday’s game, which, on the other hand, is “very important” for the San Sebastian club.

He described PSV as “a great rival”, as he demonstrated in the first leg despite the draw, and assured that he sees his squad “ready for the challenge”, while warning of the power of the Dutch team’s counterattack that “does not pass as it happened with Vinícius on Sunday. “

“They can play in transitions because they have very fast people and apart from their proposal it will also depend on the way we attack,” he said. Sheriff, and stressed that “in all their lines they have players with a high technical level, people with finishing, arrival … very complete.” “For me the best rival in the group,” he added.

The lack of goal was also analyzed by Sheriff, after three league games without scoring, and revealed that his players have been reassured in this regard by putting “on video the games against Espanyol, Sturm Graz at home or the first half against Real Madrid”. “They are all better than 3-4 in the Cup at the Bernabéu last year, but it changes that that time we won and now there is a lack of results,” he said.

The realistic player Mikel Oyarzabal, who appeared with SheriffHe recalled that Real has experience in “resolving matches in the final stretch, as happened in Naples last season, or just as in the last minutes the two previous qualifications for the Europa League were achieved.” “That’s why you have to fight to the end,” he stressed.

The international striker predicted a “tough and physical match like the one in the first round.” “The draw is worth them and the plan is to do our thing without thinking about what the rival does,” he stressed.