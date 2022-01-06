With the growth that the crypto market has experienced in recent months, traditional business sectors would be interested. While ETFs increased their capital invested in digital assets, public companies began to occupy part of the Bitcoin share.

Onchain analyst Willy Woo showed information related to the participation of these companies. It was alluding to the new BTC holdings acquired over several months.

Influence of the crypto market

As the year progressed, cryptocurrencies were engulfed in a landscape of many movements, both from companies and from retailers. In this case, the momentum of prices in the crypto sector would attract the attention not only of private entities.

On the one hand, ETFs (exchange-traded funds) were constantly involved in the acquisition of BTC. At the same time, public companies were also interested in the performance of the leading cryptocurrency over the months.

The comparisons made suggest that these companies accounted for a considerable share of the currency purchases. The acquisition round was influenced by growth reports in addition to crypto conferences.

In this sense, the financial intelligence firm, MicroStrategy, was an important factor influencing the crypto market.

At the beginning of last year, the company held the “Bitcoin for Corporations” conference, which turned the eyes of investors. At the event, they talked about the ideal legal environment for those looking to get closer to Bitcoin.

Participation of more investors

Since the market assimilated the strong impulses of the crypto market in previous months, Bitcoin holdings have reached the hands of different firms. Exchange traded funds and traditional companies shaped constant capital inflows to crypto.

While ETFs made outright purchases, public companies resorted to a variety of methods, such as the use of futures, for example. This scenario contributed to the BTC reserve portfolios increasing relatively quickly.

Part of the acquisitions were made by MicroStrategy itself, this being one of the companies that currently owns the most coins. A month ago, this company added another 1,914 BTC to its reserve, which is now around $ 5.8MM.

