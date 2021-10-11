There are many public defenders who have expressed their support in using cryptocurrencies as the currency of the future. Here we will introduce you to some of them.

Definitely, until recently, cryptocurrencies were something unknown to people. Currently, institutional investors and financial entities have taken steps to integrate them into their operations.

As is known, the fever unleashed in 2017 triggered the popularity of cryptocurrencies in general. That is, causing millions of people to buy cryptocurrencies.

Indeed, despite the decline in the value of Bitcoin over the past year. Analysts predict a new cryptocurrency boom in the near future.

In particular, there is this Bit2Me motto: «The revolution has just begun. Welcome to Bitcoin ”. Or: “Cryptocurrencies are going to change the world. The same way the Internet did.

It is important to note that with the arrival of cryptocurrencies the economy began to change. Since they were presented as an alternative to the conventional system.

Perhaps because of this, there are many public defenders who support the use of cryptocurrencies. Some have been doing it for years, for various reasons.

Five Public Defenders Supporting the Use of Cryptocurrencies

1. Elon Musk

Musk is the most famous and most positive example of public advocates for cryptocurrencies. He frequently uses his massive platform on Twitter to post about various cryptocurrencies. And, it often causes sudden changes in your prices.

On May 9, Tesla’s CEO tweeted that his company SpaceX would launch a satellite to the Moon. Funded by Dogecoin (DOGE).

In fact, on May 12, it announced that it would ban consumers from using Bitcoin to buy Tesla cars. Claiming energy consumption.

Also, during an event «The B Word», he said that the only significant personal investments he has outside of Tesla and SpaceX. They are on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. He added that Tesla and SpaceX also own Bitcoin.

«I am a supporter of Bitcoin and the idea of ​​cryptocurrency in general. I would like Bitcoin to be successful.

2. Ashton Kutcher

In parallel, the American actor, investor and producer is a strong supporter of Bitcoin. He even has his own investment firm, A-Grade. Also, it has invested in a Blockchain technology for sports betting, called UnikoinGold.

“I confess myself a fan of Bitcoin.”

In 2016, months before the US elections, Kutcher said: “Why do I have the feeling that the best protection against a Sanders or Trump nomination may be to buy Bitcoin?”

In early 2020, he invested in the Lolli project. It is an e-commerce company, which gives rewards in Bitcoin, when shopping online.

It is defined that the actor has a strong investor profile and has shares in Uber, Spotify and Airbnb.

3. Snoop Dogg

On the other hand, Calvin Cordozar Broadus, is an American rapper and producer. In 2013, he announced on Twitter that he would accept Bitcoin for the purchase of his next album. Since then, the artist already accepts Bitcoin as a payment method, and is a staunch advocate of cryptocurrencies.

In fact, in January 2018, he was one of the public figures who defended the use of cryptocurrencies by promoting the Robinhood platform.

Likewise, along with Elon Musk and Gene Simmons, he has been one of the prominent personalities that DOGE has promoted. Through memes and pro-cryptocurrency statements on social media.

As a curious fact, on Doge’s anniversary, the rapper shared a video on social networks to commemorate his birthday.

It’s also true, that Snoop told Vanity Fair that he didn’t see Bitcoin as a fad that will likely pass once the pandemic is over.

I believe in Bitcoin. I believe in technology and I believe in the global connection it creates.

4. Katy Perry

Next, the American singer is a firm that supports cryptocurrencies. In November 2017, he posted a photo of a Bitcoin conversation with billionaire Warren Buffett on Instagram.

In February 2018, it showed the logos of the top five cryptocurrencies. Painted on your manicure.

Currently, he joined Audius, the cryptocurrency-based music service.

5. Jack Dorsey

Among those who remain staunch advocates of revolutionary technology is Jack Dorsey. One of the most famous proponents of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. CEO of Twitter and Square.

“Bitcoin changes everything for the better.” “No person or institution can change or stop it.”

Yes, and I agree: no single person (or institution) will be able to change it, or stop it. – jack⚡️ (@jack) May 14, 2021

Very important, so convinced is Dorsey that in 2018 he pointed out that he believes that Bitcoin will be “the only currency in the world in 10 years”.

“Bitcoin’s ultimate ambition is to create world peace.”

In closing, all of them see cryptocurrencies as an innovation. Capable of promoting a change of era where the issuance of money will become decentralized.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Chris DeRose: “I think that when the final retrospective is written about this space, we will find a kind of story that never repeats itself, but often rhymes.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related