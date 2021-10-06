The Spanish golfer Jon rahm will participate in the Spanish Open, which takes place from October 7 to 10 in the Country Club Villa from Madrid, with the aim of adding his third victory in this tournament to equal Severiano Ballesteros. For the occasion he has been in the presentation ceremony in which he also participated José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid.

The two posed together and even dared to take a couple of strokes with the golf club, but before that they left a funny scene. As they were on their way to practice, Rahm was struck by a detail of the mayor of Madrid: his slippers. The question he was asked by the number 1 in the world was great: “Golf shoes you could have brought, right?”.

“Here the psychological warfare begins at the first turn,” Almeida answered before going on to hit the ball. All jokingly ended with a phrase from the mayor of Madrid insurmountable: “Public salaries are what they have, Jon,” he added about his sneakers.

The vacillation between @JonRahmpga and @AlmeidaPP_

– Golf shoes you could have brought, right?

– Here the psychological war begins at the first of change. pic.twitter.com/ljGBgjBzfE – Golf at Movistar + (@MovistarGolf) October 6, 2021

Beyond the joke, Jon Rahm analyzed what it means to play the Open again: “Since December 2019 I had not been in Spain and it is what excites me the most, since being able to play in front of the Spanish public is important and also with the challenge to match Seve, “he said.

About his year, he said he had conflicting feelings: “Missing the Olympic Games was a very hard blow. We have been with a little of everything for a year. The Ryder Cup was not as we expected and as a team it was a bit hard to have a result like this. year with many experiences, but I think the good has been better than the bad, “he confessed.

The golfer from Barrika He declared that he “always” believed himself “capable of reaching the top of the international ranking.”

“I corroborated it in 2015, as an amateur, when I was fifth in the Phoenix tournament. I had confidence, but that was the reality. Before starting my professional career I knew what I was capable of,” said Rahm, whose progression is leading to be the main reference of Spanish golf.

“I don’t realize that, but it’s also difficult when I don’t live here. Maybe when you get to a certain level, or on social media, the impact is greater. Yesterday 30 seconds passed since I arrived at the hotel, I went for a walk, and someone recognized me, “he noted.

“I hope he transcends golf and is a reference, like Rafa Nadal, who is a great idol and someone to learn from. I don’t know if I will reach his level in golf as in tennis, but I hope I can be a reference for a child”, stressed.

[Más información: Michael Jordan tiene su propio ídolo: “Me encanta el estilo de Jon Rahm”]

Follow the topics that interest you