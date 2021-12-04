MEXICO – The fans of León, Guanajuato, enjoyed, celebrated and supported the stars of the function that Zanfer will present this Saturday, and that this Thursday they offered a public training.

Zanfer, in association with the Government of the State of Guanajuato, the City Council of León and Hannover Fairs, will present this Saturday, at Palenque de León, a multi-star boxing evening that will be the finishing touch of the “México Active and Spot Expo”. and that will be starred by a world championship fight between two Mexican warriors, and an international fight in which one of the strongest prospects in Mexican boxing will be put to the test.

The world championship fight will be between the world champion Atom WBA, Montserrat Alarcón Raya (16-4-2), who will make the third defense of her title against the former world champion Minimosca, Silvia “Guerrerita” Torres (20-2-2 , 7 ko’s), who will be looking for his second world championship in different divisions.

Alarcón Raya and “Guerrerita” saw each other this Thursday, on a ring set up in the esplanade of the “México Active and Spot Expo”, and “got loose” with shadow boxing and rounds of mittens.

The world champion wore great speed and very brilliant combinations, in addition to teaching a masterful tour of the ring. The challenger rehearsed power and aggressiveness more, which shows that this Saturday, they will star in a power-to-power fight.

Similarly, the protagonists of the main backup fight, of an international nature, between Sergio Chirino Sánchez (16-1-0, 10 ko’s) and the Filipino Alie Laurel (18-5-1, 11 ko’s), who also offered his routines in public training.

Sánchez trained power punches with emphasis, especially on the right, and stayed a long time in the center of the ring and at close range. Laurel, with her left-handed guard, showed combinations, waist and head movements and delivered blows from different angles and with both hands, indicating that she has studied her Mexican rival to perfection.

This Saturday’s performance will also have the participation of Mexican prospects Irving Turrubiates (23-0-0, 14 ko’s), Gohan Rodríguez (9-1-1, 1 ko) and Raúl “Tocherito” Reyes (14-0-0 , 7 ko’s), as well as an interesting wave of young local talent.

The professional boxing debut of Diego Padilla, who comes from being an amateur national champion and invited to the national preselection, and will appear in pay boxing against Jonathan Carrillo (1-1-0) in 4 rounds has attracted power. by weight Super feather.

Undefeated local Yair Marmolejo (6-0-2, 4 ko’s) goes against Jorge Ortega (4-10-0, 1 ko) from Durango at 6 rounds at Lightweight, also undefeated home fighter Josué Misael Rodríguez (3- 0-0, 2 ko’s) will face Michoacan Brandon García (4-1-0, 3 ko’s) in 6 rounds in Lightweight, and in a striking “civil war”, 6 rounds in Supergallo, Aldo “Zorrita” Cedeño (6-6-0, 1 ko) goes against Vicente “Chaparro” Falcón (4-6-0).

The Box Azteca Team made up of Rodolfo Vargas, Rafael Ayala, César Castro and Eduardo Lamazón, will be present at the event, having as special guests two of the main historical figures of Mexican women’s boxing, Jackie Nava and Ana María Torres.

This Saturday’s function will be with public access, and there are still tickets available on the superboletos.com platform.