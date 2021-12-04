Jayson Vélez with the Mayor of Juncos Alfredo “Papo” Alejandro.

Juncos, PUERTO RICO – In front of an audience hungry for good boxing that packed the Rafael Amalbert de Juncos Coliseum, Universal Promotions successfully presented the “Dale Knockout to COVID” card, marking the restart of professional boxing with an audience in Puerto Rico.

In the stellar match of the night, Juncos idol Jayson “La Maravilla” Vélez (30-8-1, 21KO’s) managed to impose his seniority against a brave Jean Carlos “El Indio” Quintana (9-1, 5KO’s), beating him by unanimous decision in eight rounds.

“I have to applaud how brave Quintana is,” said Vélez. “Even though I promised I would knock him out in the sixth, and I had him on the verge of knockout in that round, he wanted to keep fighting and didn’t allow his corner to stop the fight. He has great talent, but you have to respect the standards ”.

“Opportunities must be seized at the right time and not anticipated. In this fight I wanted to show my skills, and I succeeded. I was able to hit a lot, without risking a lot, because it wasn’t necessary. I said that weight was a factor in my past bouts, and that’s how I felt today. Let’s see what happens now, 135 or 140 pounds, we have to see where the best opportunities are. It only remains to tell everyone that ‘I’m Back’. “

Vélez used an accurate jab, which was constantly penetrating Quintana’s defense. Although the mocano was injured on several occasions, his condition and bravery kept him on his feet throughout the challenge.

The judges scored 79-73 (x2) and 78-74.

In the semi-stellar fight of the night, Edgardo “Gardy” Rolón (6-0, 3KO’s) from Coroza and Gil Iglesias (4-1, 4KO’s) from Cagüeño presented the audience with an exquisite match with the Fight of the Year tag .

The fight was an intense one bell to bell, where both fighters connected powerful hands, hurting each other on several occasions. In the second episode, Rolón managed to knock Iglesias down, which in the end was decisive in the judges’ scorecards.

“We promised and we delivered, this was the fight of the night,” said Rolón. “I wanted this level to test me. Iglesias put up a great fight, the fight he had to do. Our fight plan was almost perfect, and that’s why we took the victory. I hurt him on several occasions, but he did not come to play and recovered due to his great condition. I thank Iglesias for the great fight we had tonight. “

For his part, Iglesias indicated that “it was a close fight. The fall, which although the blow was a little behind the head, was what defined the fight. Rolón is a great rival. I am satisfied with my performance. Grateful to all the fans who came out to support tonight. Always with the two bags, the one to win and lose. Although I know that today we won more than we could lose. I’m sure this is just the beginning of great things to come for my career ”.

Rolón took the victory by unanimous decision with cards 57-56 (x2) and 58-55.

In a women’s boxing match between Puerto Rico and Mexico, Mayaguez Carmarie “Karma” Matos (2-0, 1KO) defeated experienced Mexican fighter Karla “La Princesa” Valenzuela (3-23-3, 1KO) by unanimous decision .

All three judges scored identically 40-36.

In other fights, Juan “Juancito” Zayas (4-0-1, 4KO’s) from Bayamon looked huge, connecting fast and accurate combinations to kill off San Juan Steven Colón (0-1) in two rounds.

Guaynabeño Harold Laguna (3-0, 3KO’s) dispatched Darwin Alvarez (0-2) in two episodes.

Meanwhile, the Cagüeño, Gabriel Planell (1-0, 1KO) had a successful debut by defeating James Morales (0-1) by TKO in two rounds.