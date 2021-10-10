10/10/2021 at 1:01 AM CEST

Puerto Rican street artist Bad Bunny used his voice to narrate an Adidas video ad, in English, dedicated to the Argentine footballer Lionel messi, and available from this Saturday on the sports brand’s social networks.

The announcement, of 30 seconds long and titled “The impossible is nothing”, starts with images of Messi’s hometown, Rosario, followed by an old video of him playing soccer and scoring a goal.

The ad video continues with images of Messi playing with the Argentine team scoring goals and celebrating one of the six Ballon d’Or awards he has won.

Likewise, in the video there are several young people with physical disabilities playing soccer, showing that there are no limitations to do the same.

“As he found his way to play, he saw possibilities to be more than a competitor, more than a champion and more than being the best in history “, starts narrating Bad Bunny.

“He saw that he could be an inspiration for all people to have opportunities, and that Through sport, I could show that there are no limits to what we can achieve. “, settle the Puerto Rican artist.

Adidas, meanwhile, highlights in a tweet that Messi “saw greater opportunities than being the best footballer in history.”

“He saw that he could inspire everyone to recognize that through the power of sport, there are no limitations to what we can achieve “he adds.