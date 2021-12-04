

A traveler waits at an inspection post at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Puerto Rico.

SAN JUAN – Puerto Rico will strengthen entry requirements for travelers arriving in this Commonwealth in the United States as of next Monday in an attempt to prevent the expansion of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on the Caribbean island .

The Puerto Rican Government reported through a statement that as of this Monday, all passengers arriving on the island, regardless of their vaccination status or origin, must complete the Travelers Declaration (TDF) so that the authorities have a control of symptoms through the Sara Alert application.

This application is connected to the tracking system of the Department of Health of the island.

Also, travelers coming from a domestic destination, who are not fully vaccinated, will need to submit a negative test made 72 hours prior to arrival, complying with the provisions of Administrative Bulletin No. OE-2021-037.

Similarly, all passengers arriving in Puerto Rico from an international destination They must comply with the negative test requirement established by the federal authorities of the United States.

“As we well anticipate, we are reinforcing the measures we have at airports to protect citizens, taking into account that there is a variant circulating that appears to be more contagious than the others. We have the strictest protocols in terms of airports, so the changes are minimal, but important to continue effective surveillance, ”said the health secretary, Carlos Mellado.

To increase surveillance, necessary public health measures are retaken through the new Administrative Order 2021-523.

As Mellado explained, the plan established by the Department to continue attending to the pandemic during the coming weeks tries to reinforce the measures already implemented and to continue promoting individual protection.

More evidence of early detention

Measurements include promote early detection through viral testing, prioritizing molecular testing.

Continue vaccination efforts for the working population (5 years and older), mainly booster doses in nursing homes and the population aged 65 years and over.

Reinforce compliance with prevention and mitigation measures (use of masks, regulations for crowds, hand washing, ventilated spaces, etc.).

Sara Alert is an online tool that allows check symptoms of travelers entering Puerto Rico.

Through the tool, it has been possible to follow the symptoms of about 4.8 million passengers who have arrived on the island since July 15, 2020.

In the period in which Sara Alert has been activated, 6,764 positive cases have been detected and the virus transmission chain has been stopped.

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, Puerto Rico has registered a total of 222,000 positive cases and 3,270 deaths from the virus.

