Faced with the increase in COVID-19 positivity rate in Puerto Rico, which this Wednesday reaches 25.9%, the Government of the island announced that it will reduce the capacity of the public in sporting events from tomorrow, Thursday.

The Secretary of the Sports and Recreation Department, Ray Quiñones, established in Circular Letter 2021-010 that sports matches may not exceed 500 people and that they must require evidence of a completed vaccination and negative test done within a maximum term of 48 hours prior to the activity.

“As always, we have been attentive to the behavior of the virus on the island in order to keep sports and recreational activities as safe as possible. Our intention is not to have to go back to the times where the sport was basically paralyzed, ”Quiñones said in a press release.

“Currently we have measures such as vaccination and greater knowledge about the behavior of the virus, which allows us to establish guidelines that help maintain physical activity”added.

Circular Letter 2021-010 allows the submission of a positive result for the virus from the past three months prior to the activity, along with documentation of its recovery, including a letter from a certified health provider or a government health official that certifies that the person is recovered and ready to appear in public places.

In addition, Only a maximum of 50% occupancy of followers will be allowed in closed places and 75% in facilities that are outdoors.

In addition, sheds must limit the quota to a maximum of 50% of their occupancy capacity.

However, the consumption of alcoholic beverages will not be allowed in the bar area or in the fence area.

“I trust in faithful compliance with these guidelines and in the collaboration of our entire sports community to ensure the health, safety and health of all athletes and athletes,” Quiñones added.

“It is the responsibility of each of us to follow the guidelines and recommendations of the experts to prevent the spread of the virus,” he emphasized.

