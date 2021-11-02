11/02/2021 at 12:16 CET

The Sailing Skate European Cup put its final point on Monday afternoon, after three days of competition and a total of 80 boats at the start. The test, organized by the Club Patí Vela Barcelona (CPVB), was conditioned by the weather also on this last day, where the gusts of wind caused the test to end prematurely.

Although the sun set the tone for the day, the wind determined the start of the first test of the day, scheduled for 12:00 in the morning. Apparently the conditions were not all bad, but once the fleet concentrated on the race course, the wind prevented the test from being carried out. “We have had wind axes from all possible quadrants, and finally, two hours late, we were able to launch the test in the two categories & rdquor ;, explained the first officer of the regatta committee, Tete Sabaté.

Saturday’s day decides the podiums

With the cancellation suffered on Monday, the classifications of the two events held on Saturday ended up deciding the final podiums of the European Cup.

In the first category, the champion was Ana Pujol (CNB) with 23 points and an eleventh position overall.

“It has been a complicated Cup, with difficult conditions, but we have had committees that have been up to the task, facing the obstacles until the end. We really enjoyed the two events held & rdquor ;, highlighted Pujol.

In male category, Quim Esteba (CN Tamariu) the victory was his with 4 points. The podium completed it Peco Mulet (CN Badalona) with 6 points and Albert Batlleria (CN Badalona), also with 6 points. Esteba valued his victory in complex conditions that helped him: “Personally the medium winds are favorable for me, I feel comfortable. I was able to defend podium positions and, in the second race, despite the fact that halfway through the race I didn’t see it at all clear, it came out round. On the last day, halfway through the race, the wind dropped completely, and the organization did well to neutralize the event & rdquor ;.

In the second category, the women’s podium consisted of Grainne Costigan (CPVB), who took the victory and thirteenth overall position with 31 points, ahead of Adriana Barange (CMV El Prat), with 45 points, and Clàudia Sambola (CMV El Prat), with 51 points.

The Irish sailor, who had a love at first sight with sailing when she discovered it, highlighted the victory despite her nerves before the competition: “EIn both tests I went very wrong, but fortunately I was able to climb positions and finish much better. It was the first big test that I played on skateboard and it has been a great experience & rdquor ;, he assured with enthusiasm Costigan.

In men, Oriol Martí (CPVB) was proclaimed winner with 3 points, accompanied on the podium by Jordi Giménez (CN Badalona) with 5 points and Miquel Àngel Alonso (CNB) with 11 points.

“It was a pity not to be able to enjoy more tests, because the two we played were very fun and they turned out very well. Personally I was able to fight, with an intense fight in the first positions, where the differences were small. Despite the obstacles, the organization was fantastic, with a lot of capacity for improvisation & rdquor ;, Marti recounted.