11/12/2021 at 19:38 CET

Rivalry and soccer are two words that have always been closely linked to each other. From the ‘Superclassic’ Argentine between Boca Juniors and River Plate, passing through the classic between FC Barcelona and Real MadridEven the derbies that exist in all countries, all of them are matches with great rivalry. In the national teams there are no exceptions, and despite the fact that the Argentina Brazil is the king in this category, the rivalry between Mexico and the United States are not short either.

Precisely these two teams, Mexico and the United States, will live a new episode in their personal contest within the framework of the World Cup Qualifying. After the United States experienced a humiliation in 2018 when they were left out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the American player of Chelsea FC, Christian pulisic, it was promised that the domain in the region from now on would be theirs. And reason was not lacking, as could be seen in the final of the Gold Cup that the USA took.

Precisely Pulisic, has spoken in the preview of the new match between the two teams and has done so to further fuel the rivalry between the two: “We don’t love each other and as soon as the game starts, everything becomes more intense. It is like any rivalry. The last two games are proof of this. It’s always a war, there will always be tickets, strong tickets, everything. You don’t see it until you experience it, “said the Chelsea player in statements to ESPN.

On the contrary, when the winger was asked about his nation, the United States, the player from the London team is grateful to be where he is today: “It’s amazing, I love representing my National Team. You have to really work really hard to earn a chance to be here and I feel like I have. We are in a good place, but in time we can be in a great one“, he has sentenced.