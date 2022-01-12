Key facts:

The AP NFT market will be officially launched on January 31.

The acquisition of the NFTs will be made with ETH, Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency.

The American news agency The Associated Press (AP), wants to be part of the world of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and announces its own market for collectibles called AP Marketplace.

AP will launch the market developed by the company Xooa on the Polygon network on January 31st. There you can buy images captured in different circumstances by photographers of the media, which will now be tokenized.

It should be noted that Polygon is an Ethereum side chain characterized by cheap commissions and less congestion than the main network, although with much greater centralization. The use of sidechains or second layer solutions is necessary due to the high fees of Ethereum

The goal, according to AP, is offer collectors their tokenized photographs, among which will be some winners of the Pulitzer prizes. An award given in the United States for achievements in journalism.

“Powered by Xooa, we are proud to offer these pieces to a rapidly growing global audience of NFT photography collectors,” said Dwayne Desaulniers, AP’s director of blockchain and data licensing, in a statement.

The news outlet assures that Each NFT will include all the information related to the photograph. That is, time, date, location, equipment and technical settings used for the shot.

“NFTs will range from images of space, weather, war and other images to focuses on the work of specific AP photographers,” says AP.

The acquisition of the NFTs can be made via MetaMask wallet with the cryptocurrency ether (ETH), native to the Ethereum network, but there are plans to add support to do so from exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. Likewise, they will be able to be purchased with a debit and credit card.

The photographs that are going to be commercialized correspond to different moments that have had AP photographers. Source: Chalabala / stock.adobe.com

Currently, on the AP NFT Marketplace website, stakeholders they can register on a waiting list.

Pulitzer winning image special NFTs

AP will make available to collectors the “Pulitzer Drops” a collection of several rare NFTs, of images winning the Pulitzer Prize, which will be released one day every two weeks, they noted.

“Access to Pulitzer Drops may be a priority for the most active collectors on the market,” so AP suggests that interested parties participate in other launches to “ensure they have access to these unique deliveries.”

The news agency also indicated that it will enable a secondary market in AP Marketplace, there the owners of the NFT they will be able to resell the collectibles.

The proceeds obtained by AP from the sale of digital collectibles will be used to “fund the objective and impartial journalism of AP.”

The media rely on NFTs

In the same way that AP begins 2022 by adopting non-fungible tokens, other well-known media in the world also decided to choose to join by taking out digital collections in 2021.

One of those means of communication was the German news agency Deutsche Welle (DW), who launched a collection on the Ethereum network to defend press freedom, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Another one that also got into the NFTs, was TIME magazine. The first general information weekly in United States history, it released three collectible covers in early 2021.

TIME even sealed an alliance with the digital asset manager, Grayscale, to incorporate bitcoin on the company’s balance sheet.