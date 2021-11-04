11/04/2021 at 17:03 CET

The Gremio will play the permanence in Serie A of Brasileirao without the support of its crooked fanatic. The very serious altercations caused by his fans last Sunday in the league match against Palmeiras already carry the first consequences: in a precautionary way, the Supreme Court of Sports Justice (STJD) has determined that the Gaucho Tricolor play their games at home behind closed doors and that their fans cannot attend any of the trips.

The most radical sector of the crooked guild invaded the arena of the Arena Gremio in the defeat against Palmeiras (1-3) destroying the VAR cabin and facing police officers on the field of play. There were attacks on photographers, journalists, union workers and public and private security agents. The riots, the most serious since the return of the public to Brazil was authorized, spread in the vicinity of the stadium.

There were attacks on security agents and police

The twisted Guild could not be this last morning in Belo Horizonte where Vágner Mancini’s team fell against the leader, At. Mineiro by Diego Costa and Hulk, (2-1).

This Saturday they will not be able to attend the transcendent Gre-Nal that takes place at the Beira-Rio stadium. A classic in which the Colorados play their options to enter the Libertadores 2022 and in which the Tricolores have to try to add whatever, since they are seven points away from the salvation zone when there are only nine games left to finish the championship. The shock is going to be very high voltage.

The legal services of the Guild are working at full steam to minimize a sanction that is expected to be exemplary. At the moment, they have already identified 22 of their torcedores who participated in the incidents and the names of which have already been informed to the local authorities. At the same time, a battery of resources is being prepared to try to lift the precautionary sanction.

Until the end of the championship, the Guild has scheduled four home matches in Porto Alegre against Fluminense, Red Bull Bragantino, Sao Paulo and At. Mineiro. The possibilities of permanence go, to a large extent, by the performance in these encounters of maximum difficulty.