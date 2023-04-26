Purai has a drink as Tsunade for the heat in this captivating cosplay

Tsunade Senju, a member of the legendary Sannin along with Orochimaru and Jiraiya, is one of the most important characters in the Naruto manga – anime and one of the most popular waifus in anime in general.

With 220 successful episodes, the first anime led to the arrival of the sequel Naruto: Shippuden on February 15, 2007, which became one of the most famous Japanese animation programs in the world, competing in audience even with hits like Dragon Ball.

In the series we saw Tsunade, one of the strongest kunoichi and the best Medical Ninja in the world, becoming the Fifth Hokage after Hiruzen Sarutobi died at the hands of Orochimaru.

Tsunade’s fame inspired many fans and cosplayers to dress like her in all her facets. While it is true that she is the best at medicine ninja, she is also known to like to gamble and drink.

Brazilian becomes Tsunade in this cosplay

As a report published on the website of E Games Newsthe Brazilian content creator purai.prihbetter known as Purai Cosplay and who has more than 43,000 followers on Instagram, made this fun cosplay of Tsunade, drinking what appears to be a beer.

As we can see, the cosplayer is wearing the original costume of the medical ninja, with the green cloak and the gray outfit, showing off the chest area. She also managed to perfectly recreate the Strength of a Hundred Seal, which demonstrates Tsunade’s powerful chakra control.

In the video above these lines we see that the model has exactly the same outfit as Tsunade, including fisherman pants and the black belt around her waist. A 10.