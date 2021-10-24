10/24/2021 at 5:11 PM CEST

Gran Canaria beat Real Madrid 70-75 at home, breaking a streak of 11 consecutive defeats against the whites, with Artem Pustovyi and Dylan Ennis among the outstanding and inflicting the first defeat in the League to those of Pablo Laso.

MAD

GRANCA

Real Madrid, 70

(21 + 14 + 17 + 18): Abalde (12), Hanga, Alocén (3), Tavares (18) and Yabusele (10) -starting team-, Causeur, Núñez, Heurtel (8), Rudy (5), Vukcevic (2), Poirier (6) and Taylor (6)

Gran Canaria, 75

(14 + 21 + 18 + 22): Salvo (6), Slaughter (9), Brussino (6), Pustovyi (14) and Shurna (2) -starting team-, Kramer (5), I. Diop (4) , Albicy (12), López (2), K. Diop (2) and Ennis (13).

Referees:

Fernando Calatrava, Raúl Zamorano and Iyán González. Without eliminated

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the seventh day of the Endesa League played at the Palacio de Deportes (WiZink Center) in Madrid before some 5,000 spectators.

Madrid started the easy game, 8-2 (min 3.30), with a Gran Canaria in which only Artem Pustovyi found a ring And so it was until in minute 8.30 Chris Kramer scored the first points that had not come from the hands of the Ukrainian center, 19-9.

The success in the triple with Guerschon Yabusele, two of two, and a good defensive management of Real Madrid tied up a Gran Canaria that did not quite find its place on the track. Jeff Taylor’s defense of Dylan Ennis left the guard dry, bringing the first act to a 21-14 finish.

Improve Gran Canaria

In the second quarter, the insulares increased their defensive performance, tougher, better placed, more hands on all passing lanes, hindered the attack of a Real Madrid that began to feel uncomfortable.

Kalifa Diop’s personal third in the 11th minute, 21-14, It did not take its toll and Porfirio Fisac’s team began to adjust the score, achieving the equalizer thanks to a triple by Andrew Albicy in the 13.30 minute, 24-24.

Equality was installed in the game and although Real Madrid tried to dominate the rhythm again, the truth is that they did not succeed, with which the Grancarios returned the partial to the Madrilenians, 14-21 in the second act, after a final triple by Nico Brussino that left a tie at 35 with which the two teams won the dressing room.

Madrid breathes

With a 7-2 start, 42-37 (m.22.20), Madrid caught a certain air, but Gran Canaria was already well into the game and he quickly brought the situation back into balance, 42-41 (m.24.10) guided by Albicy’s steady hand.

The problem was that on the next play Pustovyi committed his personal third, but the islanders forgot about that and kept playing and a 0-6 in one minute, from 26 to 27, allowed them to dominate the scoreboard again, going from 47-45 to 47-51 with baskets from AJ Slaughter, John Shurna and Brussino. At the end of the third quarter, 52-53 for Granca.

With the two Diops on the court, Ilimane and Kalifa, the islanders sowed doubts in the attack and the Madrid defense, entering the game in a phase of exchange of baskets, 58-59 (m.33), until a new offensive arreón arrived from the visitors culminating with a triple by Ennis, 58-64 (m.33.45). Another triple by Ennis and one against Miquel Salvo put Madrid on the ropes, 59-69 with 5.30 minutes to go.

Real Madrid reaction

The Madrid reaction did not wait and a triple by Alberto Abalde and a 2 + 1 by Tavares reduced the distance, 65-69 while waiting for the last three minutes. And a triple by Rudy, on the second attempt, made it 68-69 with two and a half minutes to go.

Tavares with one of the two free throws available to him again raised the tables on the scoreboard, 69-69, with a minute and a half ahead.

A triplazo from Slaughter was a jug of water for Madrid and a real boost to the Canarian options. The game stopped, the pitches came from the personnel line, pero Gran Canaria had already seized the victory and did not let go. In the end, 70-75 and Real Madrid’s first defeat at home and in La Liga.