The return of the public to sports tournaments is one of the events most celebrated by the stars of each discipline. However, there are occasions like the Spanish Open golf where the presence of fans ends up taking its toll on the great protagonists. Something that you have been able to verify in the first person Jon rahm, number one in the world and who has had to ask for greater respect from those present in the national tournament.

During the day this Friday, the Spanish golfer starred in one of the images of the day. After a knock, a microphone present picked up a small protest from Jon Rahm for the camera sound and phones. A slight noise that was enough to break a moment of concentration from Barrika’s.

“There are a lot of people,” he told the media in a mixed zone. “I would say please put the phone on silence because every time you go to launch there are several calls and the messages are constantly ringing. They are things that happen, but there are times that it off-center a bit, “snapped the golfer when he finished his participation.

🎙𝘼𝘾𝘾𝙄𝙊𝙉𝘼 𝙊𝙥𝙚𝙣 𝙙𝙚 𝙀𝙨𝙥𝙖ñ𝙖 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙙 |

Jon Rahm: “I can not pretend to put them all, today I have to assess the pair putts that have tasted like a birdie” pic.twitter.com/7cic5nubci – rfegolf (@rfegolf) October 8, 2021

Rahm celebrated the return of the public, but put that warning on the table to prevent it from being repeated on other occasions. “It is a very good thing that there are so many people, it is a source of pride, and as a player it is easier to blame someone other than me,” acknowledged the best golfer in the ranking, who took the matter off seriously by emphasizing that it can be used to get rid of “guilt and frustration over some things“.

And, despite incidents such as noise, Rahm is committed to “playing with this audience” which he values ​​”a lot” because it makes him feel “very good.” According to the Basque, he is “aware” that the fans present do not make these mistakes knowing that they affect the participating golfers. “People do not realize it and want to take photos and videos all the time,” he assured in statements collected by ., “to remember the moment or put it on Instagram.” However, Rahm has acknowledged that he has not been able to adapt: ​​”I’m not used to this.”

The public influences

The Spanish, it should be remembered, participated weeks ago in the Ryder cup which was set in Whistling Straits. The North American organization allowed the presence of fans and the stands played a fundamental role with extensive celebrations. An attitude that also generated some annoyance among European golfers, but was finally forgotten by the difference in the score.

The United States finished with a historic result and beat Europe in the fight for the Ryder Cup. Jon Rahm, who defended his world number one, started the tournament leading the European team and ended up losing in one of the surprise defeats of the day . Despite this, he is already looking for a new triumph at the Spanish Open that began this past Thursday.

