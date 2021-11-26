In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Solid state drives (SSD) are the best option to give a good boost to the performance of a PC, especially if they have the latest standards in this technology.

If you’ve ever thought that your PC runs slower than it should, especially if you’re still using a hard drive, you’re right: your PC can run faster just by changing the storage format.

For this, you have to buy an SSD and install it, and to be able to be a high-speed one. Fortunately, there is no shortage of competitive models from brands such as Western Digital, Samsung or Kingston, and in practically all formats.

The NVMe type, especially the Gen 4 PCIe are the fastest, although they are also the most expensive and are less likely to serve an older computer.

We have chosen several of the best SSDs on offer for Black Friday in different price segments and of different types.

PNY CS900 240GB for € 25.99

240GB PNT CS900

We start the list with a fairly cheap model, the PNY with 240GB of capacity that barely reaches 30 euros, a bargain, and with 560MB per second of read speed.

If it is for an old laptop that urgently needs a little more speed, it is the best option.

Of course, it is little capacity if you are going to install games or download very heavy files, in which case you will have to bet on another model with more GB.

250GB Crucial P2 for € 38.99

A read speed of 2,500 MB / s. Enjoy the quality of the Crucial brand and store everything you need in this SSD hard drive at a price made for everyone.

The Crucial P2 costs a little more, since it goes to 38.99 euros, although it is somewhat faster as it is NVMe format.

Of course, not all PC models support these SSDs, although those that are less than 3-4 years old usually do, and the speed difference makes up for a lot.

It is one of the cheapest NVMe SSD models out there right now.

1TB WD Blue SN550 for € 80.99

This NVMe-type SSD offers speeds of up to 2400MB per second, ideal for installing operating systems. It also has more than enough capacity for it.

Taking a great leap in quality, the WD Blue SN550 is the mid-range of this firm, Western Digital, the leader in storage worldwide.

With 1TB of capacity it costs only 80.99 euros, an excellent price for a PCI Gen 4 model, the last of all and the one that offers the most speed and stability.

The sequential reading speed is 2400 MB per second, which without being the fastest will surely be a revolution if you come from using a hard disk.

1TB WD Black SN850 for € 142.49

This PCIe-type SSD has a surprisingly fast speed of up to 7000MB per second, which can give your PC a huge leap in quality for little money.

This unit is one of the few that works perfectly with PlayStation 5, which already serves to give us an idea of ​​its level.

Now, in its 1TB version, it costs 142 euros. It is a high price but especially if you have a gaming PC it will be quite worth it.

7000 MB per second of reading speed goes a long way and will make your computer fly.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB for € 148.99

Samsung 980 Pro

On par with the WD SN850 is this Samsung model, which has little to envy, also with 7000 MB / s of reading and for 148.99 euros.

The Korean firm is one of those that sells the most hard drives, external and SSD, with very successful models, and this is undoubtedly one of them.

If you usually move large files or use applications to edit photos, videos or games, it is one of the best you can buy.

4TB SanDisk Ultra 3D for € 339

4TB SanDisk Ultra 3D

If any capacity seems low to you, there is a model that far exceeds practically all, and it is the SanDisk Ultra SSD of no less than 4TB.

It is SATA III, so it is somewhat slower than PCIe Gen 4, but in return it offers more capacity at a price of 339 euros.

