The Metaverse made headlines again, with PwC Hong Kong announcing its move to the Metaverse. PwC Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), which has a network of firms in 156 countries that provide insurance advice and tax services.

In particular, PwC Hong Kong thus becomes the first member of an internationally recognized professional services network, and the first member firm of PwC’s global network, to publicly enter The Sandbox.

Indeed, the purchase and sale of items in digital environments has been boosted in recent months, mainly in projects related to the Metaverse. Of this sector, the most important in terms of market value are the Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox and Decentraland (MANA) applications.

According to Animoca Brands announcement, PwC Hong Kong has purchased a virtual piece of land in The Sandbox. That is, it will have a dedicated space in The Sandbox, a virtual reality game based on Ethereum.

In this regard, William Gee of PwC Hong Kong said: “The acquisition will create value through innovative business models. And it will introduce new ways of interacting with customers and communities.

Similarly, The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget shared his enthusiasm for introducing PwC Hong Kong to the platform: “The Metaverse is open for business. We welcome you to experience how The Sandbox fosters new experiences and ways for brands to connect with customers.

For its part, Animoca Brands pointed out that this agreement makes PwC Hong Kong the first member of an international professional services company to obtain land in the virtual world of The Sandbox.

Incidentally, although the cost of its LAND asset was not disclosed, it was noted that PwC Hong Kong intends to build a Web 3.0 advisory center. And thus facilitate a new generation of professional services, including accounting and taxes.

As a curious fact, what draws the attention of many in the market is that digital land is more expensive than physical land, which is a new trend in the real estate market.

Other associations

In fact, other companies and personalities have already bought land in The Sandbox. For example:

AdidasAtariCare BearsThe SmurfsSnoop DoggAdrian Cheng

In closing, according to data from DappRadar, The Sandbox has registered 4,360 unique users in the last 30 days. While the platform’s native token, SAND, is priced at $ 6.33.

I end with this phrase by Lewis Carroll: “I cannot go back to yesterday, because I am already a different person.”

