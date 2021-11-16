11/16/2021 at 8:19 PM CET

.

Chaos and euphoria were the two main protagonists in the hours before the classic that Argentina and Brazil will play this Tuesday at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, located in the province of San Juan, on the occasion of day 14 of the South American World Cup qualifiers.

The first incidents occurred on Sunday night, when thousands of Argentine supporters made up to four kilometers of queue to secure one of the almost 20,000 seats available to witness the meeting.

After more than twelve hours of waiting, the ticket offices opened almost at midnight and then the riots began, with hundreds of people pushing forward and even pulling fences to the ground to gain entry. The euphoria for the albiceleste continued a day later, with the arrival of the Argentine players to the concentration hotel in the capital of San Juan, located in western Argentina.

That arrival had to be delayed by the strong wind at the local airport, a circumstance that, added to the change of route of the bus that transported the delegation, angered the fans gathered in the vicinity of the hotel from 6:00 p.m. For that reason, dozens of fans overflowed the police perimeter again and some of them tried to get closer to their idols when they arrived at the hotel around 10:30 p.m.

Finally, the players of the national team, led by their captain, Lionel Messi, came out to greet the fans, who received them shouting “give him champion.” The Brazilian soccer team, already qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will try to take revenge for the 2021 Copa América final that it lost to Argentina in July.

The team led by Lionel Messi has 26 games without defeats, with 17 wins and 9 draws and comes from a 1-0 win over Uruguay on Friday. Brazil, meanwhile, secured a spot in the upcoming World Cup on Thursday by beating Colombia 1-0.

Even with one game less (the game suspended in Brazil), Canarinha and Argentina are at the top of the South American qualifiers with 34 and 28 points, respectively. They are followed by Ecuador (20), Chile (16), Colombia (16), Uruguay (16), Peru (14), Paraguay (12), Bolivia (12) and Venezuela (7).

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed this Monday at a press conference that Messi, who played only a few minutes against Uruguay due to injury, will start in the South American classic.