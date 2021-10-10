10/10/2021 at 2:39 PM CEST

Led by Neymar Jr, the sports broadcasting platform ‘DAZN’ launches a new documentary produced by ‘Partizan’ – the latest ‘DAZN Originals’ – to explain the history that unites and connects the Brazilian people with football. A society that has enjoyed for each generation a “superstar” in the beautiful game with Pele, Zico, Socrates, Romario, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and the last… Neymar da Silva Santos Junior.

‘Neymar Jr, Dinastía de Reyes’ shows his own Neymar in person speaking, reviewing and analyzing his career and the path to becoming a great sports figure and the responsibility that this entails.

A story told by the footballer himself where he reviews the moments of his sporting career. From his debut with Santos to the gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. Obviously going through the terrible moments he experienced during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he was about to have to retire from football by a hard blow from Zuñiga.

“I couldn’t move my legs, I didn’t have the strength to get up. I couldn’t,” explains the man himself. Neymar Jr remembering those moments during his first World Cup. “It was one of the worst moments of my career. It spoiled my dream of playing in the World Cup, playing the semi-final, the final … I couldn’t move my feet. I started to cry desperately. They took me to the hospital, they examined me and the doctor He told me: ‘I have two pieces of news, one good and one bad. Which one do you want’ and I said, ‘Give me the bad news.’ And he said: ‘You’re out of the World Cup.’ ‘to what he told me, ‘if it had been 2 cm to the side, you would not walk again’“, shares the Brazilian star, within the documentary, in a moving and very moving story.

In another moment of the documentary, the Brazilian begins to plan his retirement from the world of football, and affirms that Qatar will be the last World Cup in which he represents his country.

“I think that Qatar 2022 is my last World Cup because I don’t know if I have the mental strength to deal with football more. I will do everything to get there well, to win with my country, to fulfill the dream that I have had since I was a child and I hope I can achieve it, “says Neymar forcefully.