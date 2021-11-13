11/13/2021 at 22:40 CET

Isaac fandos

France will be in Qatar. Those of Didier Deschamps, current world champions, will defend title in the Asian country.

FRA

KAZ

France

Lloris; Koundé, Upamecano, Lucas Hernández (Lenglet, 80 ‘), Coman (Pavard, 80’), Rabiot, Kanté (Tchouameni, 72 ‘), Theo Hernández, Griezmann, Mbappé (Ben Yedder, 89’), Benzema (Diaby, 72 ‘) ‘).

Kazakhstan

Pokatilov; Bystrov (Kairov, 88 ‘), Erlanov, Marochkin, Alip, Taykenov, Tapalov, Kuat, Zharynbetov, Aymbetov (Zhaksylykov, 60’), Omirtaev (Vasiljev, 60 ‘).

Goals

1-0, M.6, Mbappé. 2-0, M.12, Mbappé. 3-0, M.32, Mbappé. 4-0, M.55, Benzema. 5-0, M.59, Benzema. 6-0, M.75, Rabiot. 7-0, M. 84, Griezmann. 8-0, M.87, Mbappé.

Referee

G. Nyberg (Swedish). TA: Omirtaev (51 ‘), Benzema (52’), Vasiljev (86 ‘).

Stadium

Parc des Princes. 47,000 ESP.

The Gauls confirmed their ticket in an exhibition of Mbappé and BenzemaWho knows if in the future also clubmates. The one who for now is a PSG forward scored a hat-trick in the first half hour of play. The goals were of all colors.

First, a good triangulation between Benzema and Theo, in which the Milan side sent the ball to the near post so that Kylian will anticipate and will open the scoreboard. The second, in a leaked ball from Koundé, in which Coman dribbled over Pokatilov, who rushed at the start, and enabled Mbappé to score an empty goal. And the third, with another service from Coman, who this time took advantage of the PSG striker to cross it with the head.

After the break, it was Benzema’s turn. The one from Real Madrid scored two so many beautifully made, especially the second. Before, he got involved with his former teammate Theo to take advantage of a lateral ball and score at the first suit, in a very similar way to Mbappé’s first goal. In the second, the ‘double K’ connection flowed. The two forwards they drew a great wall, and in the end Mbappé waited for Benzema to offer him both on a silver platter.

With the game already decided, France did not take its foot off the gas. Rabiot finished with his head a corner to send it to the back of the net, and Griezmann took advantage of a penalty to join the party. In fact, Mbappé still had time to score one last goal, the fourth of his private account, and the eighth and last of the match.