11/16/2021

On at 20:25 CET

Miralem Pjanic, a player owned by FC Barcelona and who is currently on loan to Turkish Besiktas, he is not living his best moments as a professional footballer. After a season with Koeman in which the Bosnian did not have opportunities, the present one headed to Turkey to try to recover his best version. However, the situation does not finish improving and his problems have also been transferred to his selection, Bosnia.

After a poor performance in the qualifying game against Finland for the Qatar World Cup 2022, the midfielder retired between whistles by his fans, as a consequence not only of his bad minutes, but also by the appearance of some pictures the night before the game in which the player was seen in a bar smoking ‘shisha’ and drinking with friends.

OFFICIAL: Miralem Pjani & cacute; has been dropped from the Bosnian national team. He played 66 minutes vs Finland and was booed off for his poor display. #BIH 🇧🇦 Multiple news outlets reporting Pjani & cacute; was smoking hookah and drinking the night before the match .. Let a whole country down. pic.twitter.com/BbCeoa3ohz – BH live 🇧🇦 (@BHlive_official) November 16, 2021

Faced with this situation, the decision by the Bosnian federation has not been long in coming and, in this sense has been removed from the selection. Although there has been no official communication by the Bosnian Football Federation, Pjanic hasn’t even been summoned for the game on Tuesday, November 16, against Ukraine and several local media affirm that he would have decided to leave the national team.