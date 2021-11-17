

The mythical stadium Uruguay’s Centennial is suitable to host the 2030 World Cup edition, that it aspires to organize together Argentina, Chile and Paraguay, after the reforms developed in this enclosure in the framework of the South American and Libertadores Cup finals.

This was stated on Tuesday by the general secretary of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), Monserrat Jiménez, during a press conference in the Uruguayan capital in which highlighted the importance of this scenario for world football.

“Really the stadium today complies with international standards, we have to understand that it is a replacement of a stadium from 1930 ″, he explained.

He added that, “despite the distances” that exist in the stadium for the development of operational flows are “complex” the playing field that was installed for the international cup matches is “the best in Uruguay and one of the best in South America ”.

“The changing rooms at the first level, the amount of changing rooms we have and some other spare parts that remain to be done, we can reach 2030,” he said.

According to the studies that the Centennial has undergone at different times, “The best part of the structure is the original from 1930”, which corresponds to the three rings of the Olympic Tribune, two of the Amsterdam and Colombes and the first of the America, compared to the extensions of 1955 and 1980, in which “some problems” were found that are currently being solved.

In this sense, Jiménez explained that although the stadium “does not comply with international standards in operational areas” it is due to the fact that the site “cannot be pulled down” as it is part of the National Historic Monument of that country today “can receive a World Cup”

Next November 20 the Centennial will receive the final of the South American Cup between Red Bull Bragantino and Athletico Paranaense, while a week later will host the final of the Copa Libertadores between the current champion, Palmeiras, and the 2019 champion, Flamengo.

