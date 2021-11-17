We are one year away from the expected start Qatar World Cup 2022 and several national teams have already achieved their pass to the highest competition in football, while others have been left out.

This international tournament It will be inaugurated on November 21, 2022, unlike the other World Cups that are played in summer. However, the heat of Qatar is the reason for the championship to be delayed.

Related news

Also unlike previous World Cups, fans will not have to travel by plane within the country to attend the games, because Qatar has built eight stadiums for the tournament, all near the capital Doha.

So far, neither Mexico nor the United States have obtained their ticket to the World Cup, although it is expected that they will get it as soon as the eighth round of the qualifying round of the World Cup. Concacaf which takes place in the week of November 15, 2021.

Teams qualified for Qatar 2022

Among the national teams already classified one year before the World Cup there are two that are always considered great favorites, the host and a possible black horse that could complicate the life of the great soccer powers.

Qatar

This is the only team that has classified with direct pass to the sporting event by being the host, so now you only have to worry about increasing your level and showing good football, as you did to obtain the Asian Cup 2019 and the third place of the gold Cup of Concacaf 2021.

Germany

The box known as ‘Die Mannschaft’ It is a steamroller that destroys everything in its path, so it will be one of the rivals to beat in Qatar.

Known were his career goals of up to more than five goals to obtain qualification in the European qualifiers. They got their pass on October 11, 2021, 406 days before the start of the World Cup, he got the pass to Qatar 2022

Denmark

The possible dark horse of the World Cup competition stole the headlines beyond the sports media when in the Euro 2020 -disputed in 2021- one of its players, Christian eriksen, suffered a heart attack on the pitch, one of the scenes that soccer has experienced in recent years.

But after the scare, the Danes had a great role in that competition and also they qualified for the World Cup on October 12 from 2021 after add the perfect score (24 points).

Brazil

One of the always favorites is the first classified in the South American qualifiers, destroying the other teams in the region with the help of Neymar Jr. and its magic that makes you remember that “verdeamarela” of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and company who practiced the showy ‘nice joga’.

The ‘canarinha’ has 34 points and is the one heads the table of positions of Conmebol.

Other teams classified so far are the following:

Serbia Spain Switzerland France Netherlands Belgium Croatia England

Who was left without a world cup?

But as in sport there are also losers, 137 teams have already been eliminated and they will have to watch the 2022 World Cup from their television.

Among them are the Norway from Haaland, Greece, Ivory Coast, among others. While the team of Portugal from Cristiano Ronaldo must play the playoff to try to get a ticket to Qatar 2022.

Follow Herald USA on Google news, make CLICK HERE

CRS