12/01/2021 at 11:15 CET

A little over a year before the Qatar World Cup begins, football is still not the protagonist. Not remembered such a controversial venue choice like that of the Asian country, chosen 11 years ago in a decision that was going to transform European football, forced to stop before Christmas due to the impossibility of playing the tournament in the summer, like a lifetime, due to the warm temperatures of the Qatari country.

The choice of Qatar to host the World Cup it took a lot to explain in his day, something that today is already much more understandable due to the countless cases of corruption that stained the image of a FIFA presided over by Joseph blatter until 2015, and that today, Gianni Infantino, still trying to wash.

The country’s strict regulations on homosexuality generate great concern

Once it was confirmed that after Russia, the World Cup was going to be played in a Qatar that every day has more stadiums inaugurated For the World Cup, the concerns go through the strict regulations of the country in the matter of homosexuality. A problem that should not be in these times, but that continues to be the great taboo for many countries, including Qatar.

“Qatar is a traditional region and we ask fans to respect our culture.”

The ‘CNN’ has had a conversation with Nasser Al Khater, Executive Director of the Qatar 2022 Organizing Committee in which he has been questioned by the rights of the LGTBIQ collective in the country, and how it will affect fans who travel to experience the World Cup ‘in situ’. Although Al Khater began with a conciliatory speech, in which he affirmed that “Qatar has been treated unfairly since the 2010 election” and that “the World Cup was going to be the catalyst for change, everyone is welcome and it is not true that in Qatar homosexual people feel insecure “, the truth is that from the Qatari country, Homosexuality is considered a problem, and Al Khater has put limits on it: “Qatar is a modest and traditional region, and we ask the fans to respect us just as we respect other cultures “, explained.

Joshua Cavallo did not hide the “fear” that would generate him playing the next World Cup in Qatar

The concern on the subject is evident for the people of the group. Without going any further, after openly declaring his homosexuality, Joshua Cavallo did not hide the “afraid” that would mean playing in Qatar in the next World Cup. The country has some very harsh laws that punish homosexuals with up to three years of pressure. The ‘CNN’ spoke with a Welsh fan, whose team is struggling to qualify for the next World Cup, and did not hide his fears: “I would not feel safe traveling to Qatar, it’s really annoying to think about, because it should be able to be part of such an important moment in Welsh football history if it happens, “he said.

“Homosexuality in Qatar is prohibited, but as in other countries”

Al Khater recognized that his country is something more strict with the affective demonstrations in public, and asked if homosexuality was prohibited in Qatar, the executive director limited himself to saying that “like in other countries”.

In February, ‘The Guardian’ raised to 6,500, the deaths of workers in the construction of the stadiums

Another issue that has generated the most controversy is the high human cost in the construction of stadiums, a figure that in February, ‘The Guardian’ raised to 6,500 deceased. Something that Barun Ghimire, a human rights lawyer has not hesitated to describe Qatar 2022 as “the bloody cup, the blood of migrant workers. “

The prominence of the ball is still a long way off

The next World Cup will start in November 2022, and, less than a year to start, the prominence of the ball is still a long way off clouded by other problems that go beyond football and that, at the very least, should be of equal importance.