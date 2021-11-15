11/15/2021 at 7:49 PM CET

The Argentina coach, Lionel scaloni, confirmed this Monday at a press conference that the Albiceleste captain Lionel messi will play this Tuesday against Brazil, already classified, on matchday 14 of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“The other day he was well on a physical level and we decided in the end that it was best for him to play for a few minutes so that he could get a good feeling. For tomorrow it is confirmed that he will play. Hopefully he is well “, said the coach.

Instead, Leandro Paredes and Paulo Dybala are in doubt due to physical discomforts.

“Dybala came with a blow before coming to the national team and at halftime against Uruguay he was a bit loaded and we decided to take him out because it was not worth risking it. Now we are awaiting his study. If he has nothing, he will be part of the call” , Held.

Regarding Paredes, he said that “in principle it is fine” and that they will evaluate if they include him in the final call. “There still remains a practice. It is a decision that will be until the last minute. He comes with many days off, but the most important thing is that he is well with his ailment. The injury is healed, in theory it is fine, but we will decide tomorrow,” he said .

Even with one game less (the game suspended in Brazil), Canarinha and Argentina are at the top of the South American qualifiers with 34 and 28 points, respectively.

They are followed by Ecuador (20), Chile (16), Colombia (16), Uruguay (16), Peru (14), Paraguay (12), Bolivia (12) and Venezuela (7).

“If we qualify, we would have to celebrate it. We take it for granted that Argentina has to be there because of the difficulties that the other teams have. Today football is very difficult. We are in a relatively comfortable position with some games to go and that is for To highlight. We are well and if he succeeds, it is to be satisfied. The difficulty of the South American qualifiers is maximum, “said the coach.

For Scaloni, Brazil is a rival “of great difficulty” and a very vertical team. “They do not elaborate so much. They recover the ball quickly before a loss or bad exit and they do not forgive. We have to take our precautions and know where we can hurt them,” he said.