11/18/2021 at 17:43 CET

The Qatar Grand Prix, debuting this year in the Formula 1 calendar, opens this weekend, at the Losail circuit, the three-race journey in the Middle East that will sentence the World Championship between the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and the English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). After this Sunday’s race at the Losail circuit, the teams will head to another new track, Saudi Arabia (December 3-5) and finally the championship will drop the curtain on December 12 in Abu Dhabi.

Qatar, whose presence on the calendar was announced at the end of September, is a mystery for F1 riders, although it is a regular scene of the MotoGP World Championship. After the power shown by Red Bull at Autódromo Hermanos, many considered Hamilton and Mercedes, winner of the last seven Constructors’ World Cups, for ‘dead’. More so, when, after receiving a five-place penalty on the grid, for changing the combustion chamber of his Mercedes; and be disqualified, after Friday’s qualifying, for irregularities in the DRS, ‘Sir’ Lewis he faced sprint qualifying from the last position on the grid.

But far from allowing ‘Mad Max’ left him mortally wounded in Sao Paulo, The 36-year-old English star completed a sensational performance, climbing to fifth place in Saturday’s sprint event. On Sunday he started tenth and culminated, with another great comeback, one of the brightest weekends of his outstanding career. He extended his own all-time F1 win record to 101 and cut the Dutch star’s lead to 14 points, pending a possible sanction for his maneuver on Hamilton in Brazil.

Yes Verstappen confirmed that he is ready to reign, Hamilton He warned that he has no intention of giving up the throne. And that he will not easily miss the opportunity to score an unprecedented eighth title, which would break in his favor the tie that unites him to the German Michael Schumacher. The ‘Kaiser’. Still convalescing from the serious skiing accident he suffered at the end of 2013 in Meribel (French Alps).

In this way, the Arabian Peninsula will be the scene of the resolution of the most exciting World Cup in recent years. Excitement that grows if one takes into account that two of the last three races will be held in new venues. The first of them, this weekend, in Losail. A 5,380-meter circuit, with 16 curves (six on the left) located about 20 kilometers north of Doha, the Qatari capital; inaugurated in 2004 for the Motorcycle World Championship; fixed headquarters of that championship since then and in which this year the Spanish Maverick Viñales (in MotoGP) and Jaume Masiá (in Moto3) won. The first race in the history of F1 to be held in Losail is scheduled to 57 laps to complete a route of 306.6 kilometers.