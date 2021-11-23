11/23/2021 at 17:58 CET

Artur Lopez

If suspicions already loomed over FIFA and Qatar for the granting of the World Cup 2022, now even more after the information from the Associated Press (AP). The news agency has reported on the generous investment of the country of the Qatari Peninsula in espionage to the own FIFA and rival candidacies in the race to organize the next World Cup.

The State of the Middle East hired the Former CIA agent Kevin Chalker. The spy supplied Qatar with information technology (IT) specialists and elite field agents from Global Risk Advisors. This company and its subsidiaries did the dirty work of espionage. Chalker signed a services agreement with Qatar in August 2017, under which Global Risk Advisors can advise the Qatari regime on surveillance, counter-surveillance and data collection. The ghost companies of the former CIA agent would have received up to 40 million euros in 2017, the result of that agreement.

As if this were not enough, they would also have followed the critics of the controversial award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. Several components of FIFA, detractors of the concession of the World Cup headquarters to Qatar, were monitored by a project called Merciless. This exhaustive espionage work consisted of an investment of 343 million euros for nine years. The former secretary general of the international organization, Jérome Valcke, was one of the targets.

One of the candidacies that the Qatari regime would have monitored is that of the United States. Diligence, a private intelligence company in London, was in charge of monitoring several targets of the North American candidacy via a fake Facebook photojournalist account. In addition, the communications and financial records of the former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner and former US soccer official Chuck Blazer.