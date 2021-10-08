The enhanced version of Quake was released on Nintendo Switch in August, and now, a few months later, the game received its first “major update” for all platforms.

Includes improvements to controls, maps, online multiplayer, bots, and many bug fixes. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the official Bethesda website:

ALL PLATFORMS

Control S Improved analog stick input on controllers, now more responsive by default. Added dead zone, aiming acceleration, exponent, and aiming smoothing options to modify gamepad input in the Input Options menu. Map Improvements: Hell or Dark Water Machine Dimension (MGE3M2) – Added checkpoints in co-op after cheat section. Grave Machine (MGE4M1) – Added checkpoints spawns on co-op and fixed pain triggers around the staff. A serious bug (MGE4M2): additional checkpoints appear in co-op and pain triggers to avoid falling and skipping them. General improvements The game saving process is faster at large levels. Hosts are now identified with an icon instead of a color to make it easier for colorblind players to distinguish. Weapon Wheel HUD element no longer cuts out in local multiplayer vertical split screen. Online multiplayer Visible game limit removed in match browser. Scourge of Armagon’s improved client-side prediction. Bots Added bot support for the following levels: The Slipgate Complex (E1M1) Castle of the Damned (E1M2) The House of Chthon (E1M7) The Sanctuary of the Elder God (E4M3) Well of Shub-Niggurath (END) The Edge of the Oblivion (HIPDM1) The Pump Station (HIP1M1) Improved the weapon selection, swimming and melee attack behaviors of bots. Added text dialogs for when bots kill or die. Improved handling of elevator bots. Improved bot navigation in The Abandoned Base (DM3)

ERROR CORRECTION – ALL PLATFORMS

How to Play Fixed backward movement speed being accidentally set to walk. Game speed is now correctly reset after using the weapon wheel. Resolved a bug that could cause the player to get stuck when jumping out of the water. Putting out friendly fire no longer prevents self harm. Audio Fixed a rare audio crash in Scourge of Armagon. Resolved an issue causing excessive clipping when multiple sounds were played simultaneously. Resolved an issue where the wrong audio track was playing during the Scourge of Armagon demo. Fixed an issue where track 11 would play instead of track 10 in Gloom Keep (E1M5), The Wizard’s Manse (E2M5), The Wind Tunnels (E3M5), and Hell’s Atrium (E4M5). Maps The Silver Key no longer appears in Hell’s Atrium (E4M5) in Deathmatch. Fixed an issue where some decals were oriented incorrectly in Scourge of Armagon. Fixed a lighting bug in The Door to Chthon (E1M6) that caused the darkened path to light up prematurely. Darkened ceiling lighting to restore original visual effect at Shub-Niggurath Well (END). General Quoted usernames now appear correctly in game. The text of the final list of the episode in Spanish is no longer cut. The texture smoothing setting is restored correctly after disabling the Quake 64 plugin. Fixed a bug where the Enhanced Ogre model would sink to the ground plane after death. Online multiplayer Fixed issue where sounds would drop and entities would disappear or flicker during online play. Bots An issue where bots were not taking the necessary pills was resolved. Bots should now see all triggers and doors as triggers. Bots no longer stay in the slime or lava for too long. Bot support on maps lacking landmarks has been removed. Fixed issue where bots would try to reuse single-use buttons and triggers.

