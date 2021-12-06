The improved version of Quake It’s easily one of the retro highlights of 2021, and it just keeps getting better, with Bethesda and its developers releasing the second major update for all platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

The highlight of ‘Update 2’ is the Horde mode, created by the team at MachineGames (Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus). This mode includes 1-4 player co-op, as well as optional bots. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a new free add-on ‘Honey’: “an atmospheric journey through a mist-laden village with a dark secret beneath the surface.” Last but not least are some quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

There are also some specific bug fixes for the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Here are the full details, courtesy of the official Bethesda website:

QUAKE – UPDATE 2 RELEASE NOTES

Update 2 contains a new Horde mode created by MachineGames with 1-4 player co-op (including optional bots), new “Honey” add-on, some quality of life improvements, and bug fixes. Quake released on Epic Games Store (for PC). With Horde mode you can play alone, with bots or friends, and face waves of enemies of increasing difficulty. Earn silver keys to unlock access to better weapons. Survive long enough and earn a Golden Key, which will allow you to escape, or stay behind and fight the armies of Quake until you fall.

HORDE MODE Overview All new PvE multiplayer experience designed by MachineGames Supports 1 to 4 players or bots in local and online multiplayer (custom games only) Playable at all difficulty levels. Includes 4 new maps designed specifically for Horde mode. Rules Earn points by killing enemies. Kill multiple enemies in rapid succession to earn bonus points. Your progression resets after the last player dies. Every third wave has boss monsters, but once you clear it, you get a silver key to unlock more weapons and items. After the 9th wave, you get a golden key to unlock the exit, or you can keep fighting while you can. Monsters have a chance to drop Quadruple Damage and the Protection Pentagram (Boosts last 5 seconds once picked up and disappear if not picked up after 10 seconds) NEW ADD-ON: HONEY

Extend your Quake experience with the free Honey add-on and step into the dark to conquer a deadly plague that infects the land.

For a unique look behind the curtain, check out our Nods to Mods interview with “Honey” author, MachineGames Senior Level Designer Christian Grawer here.

Read more about how to access Honey here

IMPROVEMENTS ALL PLATFORMS Improved Auto Aim to reduce clicks and block sight on enemies Scope color and type can now be changed from game options menu Plugin menu can now be used to play plugins Previously downloaded offline Text chat and push to talk voice chat are now available in pre-game lobbies PC only Added ability to invite friends across PC platforms using players on your Bethesda friends list. net (optional) RANGER SKINS IN QUAKE CHAMPIONS AND DOOM ETERNAL

Owners of our Quake re-release can log in with their Bethesda.net credentials to the game to win the Ranger Fighter Skin for DOOM Eternal and the Quake Guy’s Ranger Skin with Gladus Ax in Quake Champions. (NOTE: in addition to owning Quake, players must also own DOOM Eternal or Quake Champions to use their respective skins)

Note: Nintendo Switch users can unlock the Ranger Slayer skin in DOOM Eternal along with update 6.66 sometime in early 2022. Stay tuned to the Slayers Club for updates!

BUGFIX ALL PLATFORMS Fixed the Death Knight being incorrectly mentioned as Hell Knight in the main Quake campaign. Bots now chat fewer Fixed cases where texture borders were visible around certain HUD elements. Fixed weapon firing immediately after respawning in multiplayer. Disabling Unmute Microphone before connecting to online services now correctly mutes the PlayStation 5 microphone Fixed a crash related to secret levels when loading a save. Fixed controller audio not playing in multiplayer when in someone else’s lobby Nintendo Switch Deadzone and other sliders should no longer have non-selectable values ​​Fixed the achievements popup being cut off when the pause menu was active Microsoft Store (PC) “First driver” configuration now works correctly

