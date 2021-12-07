The processor business is about to get a little bigger thanks to the announcement of Imagination, a mythical company in the semiconductor sector, that they are returning with four new products.

For those of you who already paint gray hair, the name of Imagination Technologies surely sounds like something to you, since 20 years ago they became famous thanks to their PowerVR graphics.

Now, in the middle of 2021, the company has announced that it is entering the business of processors based on the RISC-V architecture.

This company, has Apple (3.6%) and Intel (2.9%) as shareholders with part of its participation, wants to show that its CPU approach is the correct one at a time where everyone believes that it can produce processors.

As the company itself explains, Catapult is a line of CPUs based on the RISC-V architecture that has been designed from the ground up for next-generation heterogeneous computing needs.

Thanks to the open source CPU architecture, Imagination CPUs can be configured based on performance, efficiency, or balanced profiles, which makes them suitable for a wide range of markets.

Catapult CPUs, they continue, are designed for markets spanning 5G modems, storage, ADAS / autonomous vehicles, data centers, and high-performance computing.

They are multi-threaded and available in 32-bit and 64-bit variants, and they have a large number of options configurable by the client, according to the needs of the application.

From what little we know about its configuration is that Up to eight asymmetric coherent cores can be scaled up per cluster to enhance the versatility of the SoC, with the option to add custom throttles.

All this technology is designed so that Imagination Technologies customers can order custom chips, giving greater control over the SoC and their product.

Right now We do not have a benchmark of the product, nor do you expect to see the performance soon of Imagination Technologies CPUs circulating on the internet. But, even so, it is very interesting to see how a company that had a great impact returns to the market and wants to have it again.