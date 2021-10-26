The microchip company based on the ARM architecture has just announced its new processors for 2022, all focused on the entry, medium and medium / premium ranges.

With so much news that Oppo, Hyundai and other brands are developing their own chips, the leading company in the sector has been forced to give news of its next steps and its next launches.

And it is that although Apple and MediaTek are doing an excellent job in their different sectors, Qualcomm still has a lot to say, that for something it is the star supplier of the high-end that sells the most chips in the world.

In this sense, Qualcomm has just released its new four processors. Three of them focused on 5G and a fourth that comes only in 4G version. Let’s review them:

Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G: A continuation of the Snapdragon 778G with improved performance on both GPU and CPU. It is designed to be able to move the latest mobile games, and it comes with an artificial intelligence (AI) module focused on the photographic experience.

Regarding their technical characteristics we have: Kryo 670 CPU up to 2.5 GHz, an Adreno 642L GPU, and 6 nm manufacturing process.

Snapdragon 695 5G: The new Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform offers global 5G with support for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz. This platform features up to 30% faster graphics rendering and a 15% improvement in CPU performance on compared to the current Snapdragon 690.

Their technical specifications are: Kryo 660 CPU up to 2.2 GHz, an Adreno 619 GPU, and 6 nm manufacturing process.

Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G: Built on the architecture of the 480, the Snapdragon 480 Plus will continue to help drive 5G into the input ranges, something that is not common even today.

Regarding their technical characteristics we have: Kryo 460 CPU up to 2.2 GHz, an Adreno 619 GPU, and 8 nm manufacturing process.

Snapdragon 680 4G: It’s designed to deliver power at a competitive price, with add-ons like triple ISP with AI-enhanced low-light capture technology.

Their technical specifications are: Kryo 265 CPU up to 2.4 GHz, an Adreno 610 GPU, and 6 nm manufacturing process.

With these four new processors, Qualcomm ensures that it will continue to compete in the entry-level, mid-range and mid-range / premium range, just the market segments where MediaTek has been growing strong in recent times.