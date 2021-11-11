The company that has given so many processors to the world of telephony wants to take a step forward. He has presented the link between our smartphone and the world around us with this system that will focus on the use of augmented reality glasses.

Almost all brands have a future based on virtual worlds in mind. Without going any further, the word metaverse is being used a lot, even Mark Zuckerberg has changed the name of his applications so that they are interrelated.

In itself, the idea of ​​the metaverse is to unite the world of applications with reality. For this AR (Augmented Reality) glasses are needed and there are signs that phone brands may develop their own glasses.

Qualcomm has decided to be the first to move tab and present Snapdragon Spaces. It is a developer platform It will help them improve existing applications and create new ones to take full advantage of augmented reality devices.

Will offer robust technology that is optimized for the next generation of AR glasses. It will allow developers to create applications for these devices and make them more accessible to end consumers.

The goal is to make the glasses become an extension of the phone. Provide a unified multi-screen experience between the smartphone screen in 2D and the real world in 3D.

Companies are supporting it

Some device brands (like Lenovo, Motorola, Xiaomi and Oppo) are initial partners of Snapdragon Spaces, while Epic Games and Niantic have also joined, from a software development point of view.

“We are wishing enable AR application developers to reach a mainstream audience through the open platform of Snapdragon Spaces, “said XueZhong Zeng, senior vice president of Xiaomi.

For the moment, The platform is only compatible with some Android phones that are powered by Qualcomm chips. Access has also been given to a few select developers and is expected to be available to all in spring 2022.

Technology never stops evolving, and within a decade some things that sound like science fiction today could be real.

IPhones are isolated from this ecosystem. It is because Apple uses the ARM M1 chip in their devices, so it does not appear that they will be part of the initiative.

It seems that the future is to wear smart glasses attached to our phones. Seeing reality full of symbols through a pair of glasses sounds very futuristic, but it is closer than we think.