12/02/2021 at 20:29 CET

Like every December for the last few years, Qualcomm has held an annual event in Hawaii to announce its latest mobile processor for flagships.

This year was no different, as the company took the opportunity to present the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. That’s right, for the second year in a row, Qualcomm is moving away from the sequential numbering scheme that has defined its processors for years.

Just as the Snapdragon 865 gave way to the 888, the company will now replace the 888 with the Gen 1. The company claims it is capable of reaching theoretical 10 Gbps download speeds with its new built-in modem.

That’s one of those specs that’s impressive on paper, but won’t mean much in the real world, since the fastest 5G networks cannot offer speeds above 4Gbps in ideal conditions. If you have access to a WiFi 6 or 6E router, the Gen 1 can support 3.6 Gbps download speeds over WiFi.

As with its previous more powerful chipsets, Qualcomm has made significant effort to improve the camera experience.

The Gen 1 features an 18-bit image signal processor. It’s a first for the company, and they guarantee that it enables the chip to process 4,000 times more data than the 14-bit Spectra ISP found in the Snapdragon 888. Additionally, Gen 1 phones will have the ability to capture photos at 3, 2 gigapixels. per second. In practice, that means Gen 1 can process data from three 36-megapixel cameras simultaneously. without any shutter lag, according to Qualcomm.