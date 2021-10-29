Since last Thursday the arrival of the veteran was confirmed Albert pujols to the Lions of the Chosen One on the Dominican Winter League, a league in which he will be making his debut at age 41, a reason that has led to showers of praise and resentment from critics.

Pujols was drafted in LIDOM in what was the Rookie Draft of 2002, being elected by the Gigantes del Cibao at that time, although he never got to wear the investiture of said organization, going on Thursday to be transferred to the Escogido, club to the who already reported to practice this Friday.

Already @PujolsFive takes batting practice with @EscogidoBBClub

There are chances that he will debut this weekend with the team. pic.twitter.com/71YGvzxD7P – Martín Rodriguez (@Martinrodriv) October 29, 2021

Wherever you look at the league at the exposure level, it’s just amazing to have a figure of Albert Pujols’ impact, calmly speaking of a clear future Hall of Fame, and this 2021-22 tournament may look like the only clear chance for that. the fan can see “The Machine” participating in the country’s baseball.

Moving from this to the field of play, being 41 years old has underestimated what Albert Pujols could do in Lidom, although from my humble corner I tell you that it could be a productive season for him and therefore contributions in the goals of Leones del Escogido as combined.

Albert Pujols was presented by @EscogidoBBClub in Santo Domingo @LIDOMRD pic.twitter.com/uG4lWHEMx6 – Enrique Rojas / ESPN (@ Enrique_Rojas1) October 29, 2021

The main reason is his great notion at the plate, and that is that despite his age, during 2021 in MLB the Dominican presented the admirable strikeout rate of 15.2%, at the same time he let it be known that he still maintains the miles in his swing , posting an average exit velocity of 90.3, his highest rate since 2016, as well as a 12-degree swing angle when hitting the ball.

Hence the result, for a player who in 40 games during the regular season in 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers left a .417 Batting Average of Balls In Play (BABIP), one of the many friendly reasons to be confident in his productivity. in Lidom.

We must also know the park factor of the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium, a park where the Leones del Escogido play as locals and that in all the stadiums of the league is undoubtedly the least friendly for hitters, so much so that neither trust in being productive when playing. looking for the wall.

During his career Pujols has maintained a good distribution in terms of hits from the left wing to center field, a factor that, linked to his good samples to put the ball in play, should be called to be vital when it comes to Lidom.

Time will take care of putting everything in its place, let’s enjoy this time of seeing Pujols in the Dominican League, which for greats like him is rarely seen more than once in a lifetime.