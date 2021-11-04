Hackers are currently hijacking information that they cannot use now, but in the future quantum computers could perform that task, uncovering previously stolen secrets.

Quantum computers are the future and they work very differently from conventional computers. They leave behind the language based on ones and zeros to use quantum bits that can have several values ​​at the same time.

This makes them machines with capabilities far beyond today’s computers. They can be faster when carrying out certain tasks, how to decrypt data.

It is precisely this capacity that the United States fears. The Department of Homeland Security is carrying out tougher encryption efforts to fight against the possibility of hackers stealing encrypted information to reveal it in the future using quantum computers.

“We don’t want to wake up one morning and see that there has been a security breach, forcing us to do several years’ work in a few months,” said Tim Maurer, cybersecurity advisor to the Secretary of Homeland Security.

They are already working on preventing these possible attacks from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NITS). They began in 2016 to produce their first algorithm-proof quantum computer and should be ready by 2024.

If they succeeded, they would take the lead in the fight against possible attacks. The United States would surpass China in this regard, which is the other great power that is working on these technologies.

Despite these advances, there are companies that are commercializing technology that supposedly can with post quantum cryptography. Although Homeland Security has already warned about the purchase of these products, since there is no evidence of the equipment they will need to function.

Experts are pessimistic about these advances

It is a long time before quantum computers can get to the point where they can solve a really useful problem. According to Vadim Lyubashevsky, an IBM cryptographer working on post-quantum cryptography “companies will acquire the weakest product to come out of the NITS until they remember what the real problem is in 30 years. “

The authorities want to avoid this scenario, but it is very possible that, as is currently the case, companies have up-to-date but not very useful security systems. In the meantime, hackers will continue to advance quantum technology while being made with encrypted information today.