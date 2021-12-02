In Avengers: Endgame – 95%, Ant-Man’s quantum abilities were key to saving the universe. On Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, everything seems to indicate that the superhero played by Paul Rudd will be the first to face the consequences of the multiverse that we were warned about at the end of Loki – 96%. Through a member of the production, the first look at Kang, the conqueror and how dangerous that encounter with the protagonist could be has been leaked.

In a tuti that was later eliminated, Ace ruele, a member of the risk team Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shared a photograph of a staff shirt with an art design from the film in which you can see Ant-Man’s broken helmet and, in its reflection, the menacing figure of Kang, the conqueror, the film’s antagonist and a of the classic Marvel villains in the comics.

Although it is a visual concept, we can see that Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, will have the original costume from the comics: a purple armor and will have blue skin. It had already been confirmed that this character would appear in the film, but it is the first look at one of the dangerous variants that He who remains had mentioned at the end of Loki as an incentive to keep the timeline under control.

#BREAKING: #Kang has been spotted on #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania crew gifts! pic.twitter.com/ST3w2eJBPq – One Take News (@OneTakeNews) December 2, 2021

Details about the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania have not been disclosed. The film will feature Rudd returning as the title character alongside Evangeline Lilly as the heroine. From the title, it is possible to imagine that the protagonists will return to the subatomic dimension that we saw for the first time in the previous installment and, it will be like that, that they possibly find this dangerous villain who is surely beginning to plan his multiversal domination.

The last time we saw the smallest heroes of the Marvel saga was in Endgame, where they were part of the final battle against Thanos. It is not known if, before the premiere of their new film, we will see them appear in some of the productions that the studio plans to launch before it. At the moment, it seems that the saga will continue to be occupied with the events that occur in outer space and in some earthly cities.

The film will be directed by Peyton Reed, who made the previous two installments. The film is known to have been in production for a few months now and is most likely preparing to go on hiatus for the December festivities. After her, it has not been said what will become of her characters, although it is likely that, less, Stature, the protagonist’s daughter, will reappear along with the rest of the young avengers.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit the billboard in June 2023; In other words, there is still a while to get any kind of official look at the film. Until then, Marvel fans have With Love, the show that will continue with its episodes until Christmas and, possibly, we can expect a first small teaser of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that is only six months away from its premiere.

