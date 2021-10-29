Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing technology, and those who learn to master it will have no problem finding work in the future.

It has only been around for a few years, but artificial intelligence is already everywhere: in search engines, photo editors, virtual assistants, smart speakers, cars, processors or graphics cards.

Children who learn to program with artificial intelligence they will have a lot of cattle, if they work in the world of technology when they grow up.

Quarky is a programmable robot designed for children to learn artificial intelligence. But it is very versatile and can be programmed in python, so it is also used by many older people to learn this language used in AI, or to practice:

As we see in the video, Quarky is a kind of Raspberry Pi type board, with wheels and LED lights to communicate.

It is fully block programmable, and for the more advanced, through Python, the reference language today in artificial intelligence and the machine learning.

Aided in some functions by a mobile camera, Quarky can carry out actions that until a few years ago were science fiction.

For example, you can use facial recognition to greet, open doors, or any other action that we program.

It can be turned into an autonomous car driving alone on a road, recognizing traffic lights and stopping when it detects a pedestrian crossing the road.

Can we already classify the kitchen robot as one of the best inventions of humanity in recent decades? In this buying guide you will know the best models.

Quarky It is not a prototype: it has been selling since 2017, but now they have released a new and improved version on Indiegogo.

So they already exist hundreds of shared projects that can be testedas well as online courses and other content to help kids really learn to code.

And it is also the programming that will be most in demand in the coming years. The machine learning With which children can program things like the robot to follow them, an autonomous car, a security camera that recognizes people, control of the vehicle through gestures, and much more.

Quarky connects via WiFi and Bluetooth, and programming can be carried out from a PC, mobile or tablet.

If you are interested, it has gone on sale on Indiegogo at a price of only 76 euros, with worldwide shipping.