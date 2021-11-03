11/03/2021 at 11:01 CET

This weekend comes the Penultimate round of the MotoGP World Championship at the Portimao circuit. Fabio Quartararo After a difficult weekend in San Marino, he won the world champion title and now he arrives without pressure at the Algarve Grand Prix, although after failing to get on the podium in the last race, the Frenchman will surely go out to try to win another victory. . Quartararo has not won since Silverstone and he will fight without pressure and without thinking about the points for what would be his sixth of the season.

The bad news of the weekend is for Marc Márquez who after suffering an accident while training last Saturday suffered a concussion to the head and will not be able to race in Portimao as a precaution. The Honda driver wanted to race again after winning at Misano to continue with the set-up of the bike and check the progress of his recovery before the end of the season. Marquez assured that his strategy this season was to dedicate in the first part to the recovery and to get back into the rhythm with the bike and in the second half of the season to search results.

After the fall of Bagnaia in Misano, the one from Cervera won again and took his third win of the season after Germany and the United States and became the second most victorious driver so far in the championship. The eight-time world champion was fulfilling his plan and achieving results in the second half, running sixth in the standings and wanted to enter the fight for the top 5 but now he will have to wait for the Valencia appointment to get back on the Honda.

At Algarve Grand Prix we will also have to be aware of Pecco Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira. Pecco will return eager to take the victory after Misano’s mistake where, after suffering a crash with just a few laps to go, he put the title on a tray for Quartararo. For its part, Miguel Oliveira runs at home and he will try to get the KTM RC 16 back on the podium on a circuit that is well known.

With the world champion already decided, the rest of the riders will try to stand out in these last two rounds and finish with the best result on the grid to move up the general classification. This season has been marked by the diversity of winners and riders who have been on the podium in each race, Zarco has been able to take the victory on several occasions, Joan Mir remains third despite not having won this season, Miller got two victories with the Ducati, Binder climbed to the top drawer of the podium in Austria and Aleix Espargaró got on the podium with Aprilia and her brother Pol took the first podium with the Honda in San Marino. After the different results throughout 2021 there are infinite possibilities to complete the Portimao podium, a circuit that everyone assures is complicated and quite technical.