11/18/2021 at 8:59 PM CET

Fabio Quartararo he has been proclaimed 2021 MotoGP world champion with Yamaha, rowing against the current in a season marked by the almost absolute dominance of the Ducati. The Frenchman, who ends his contract with his current team at the end of next year, has already begun to assert himself and this Thursday, in the first of the two days of the MotoGP preseason at the Jerez circuit, he has sent a quite forceful message : You will not renew until you know that the new M1 conforms to the changes you have suggested.

The ‘Devil’ wants the development of the motorcycle to be focused on improve top speed, which this year has been a major drag against the Desmosedici on many circuits. In Jerez, Quartararo He finished ninth on the first day of testing, seven tenths behind the best time set by Takaaki Nakagami, and he was not too convinced: “We have tested a bike very similar to the one in Misano’s tests … well, to be honest It was Misano’s motorcycle. So, we tried that, a new swingarm, some electronics, anti-wheelie, “said the Frenchman in a statement to the motorsport.com portal.

“We have to work more to notice an improvement. It is the first step and we hope it will be much better in Sepang,” he added in reference to the first test in 2022, which will take place in February in Malaysia. And regarding his new contract with Yamaha, he has been clear: “I think it is still early. I don’t want to sign anything before Malaysia, at least. I want to see the evolution of our bike. I think it is normal. I do not think it is. It’s normal to sign for 2023 without having started 2022, so I think I know what I want. I’ll wait a bit to see how the Yamaha goes, especially to see the evolution or not of the new bike in Sepang. “

“I’m asking for very important things. Later, if they don’t show what I’m asking, at least they try and there is a small improvement. But if I see that they are going in a totally different direction, it could affect my future with Yamaha, “he warned.