11/05/2021

On at 14:53 CET

.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) was the title champion by dominating the first free practice session of the MotoGP Algarve Grand Prix at the Portimao circuit, even if he did it by just 45 thousandths of a second ahead of his rival for the title, the Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21).

Freeing himself from the pressure of fighting for the world title must have suited the Frenchman Quartararo, who immediately took command of the timesheets, although, how could it be otherwise, chased at barely 28 thousandths of a second per his rival for the championship, “Pecco” Bagnaia.

The world champion in title rolled in 1: 40.768 and behind the leading duo was the Yamaha YZR M 1 of Italian Franco Morbidelli and the Repsol Honda RC 213 V of Spanish Pol Espargaró, like Bagnaia to thousandths of a second from the record of the French.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

But, as the minutes progressed, so did the set-up of the motorcycles and their performance on the track, with which Bagnaia rose to the first position with a time of 1: 40.237, while Quartararo was second, scratching one thousandth to one thousandth lap after lap to put first to 73 of his opponent and later to 64, with the Spanish Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR), third already to a little more than three tenths of a second.

He had not finished the session and the intensity of it increased until the lowering of the checkered flag, in which, freed from the pressure of being champion, Fabio Quartararo returned “the ball” to “Pecco” Bagnaia, by taking away the first position by just 45 thousandths of a second.

Satisfied, Fabio Quartararo returned to his workshop followed in the timesheets by Bagnaia, the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), the two official Suzuki riders, Alex Rins and Joan Mir, the Italian Luca Marini (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) and Spaniard Pol Espargaró, finishing seventh with the Repsol Honda RC 213 V, just ahead of a plethora of Maverick Viñales (Aprilia RS-GP).

His partner in the Aprilia team, Aleix Espargaró, also Spanish, finished tenth, surpassed by Italian Franco Morbidelli, and ahead of Alex Márquez (Honda RC 213 V).

Jorge Martín (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), who was seventeenth, with Italians Andrea Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi, on the Yamaha YZR M 1, nineteenth and twenty-second respectively, were not so successful.