11/05/2021 at 17:06 CET

..

The French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) debuted his MotoGP mathematical world title in 2021 with a absolute dominance of the two rounds of free tests, carried out during the first day of the Algarve MotoGP Grand Prix at the Portimao circuit. The forecasts did not fail, since from the beginning of the day and throughout it, the best of the premier category of motorcycling they were expected, the French Fabio Quartararo and his rival for the title to Misano Adriatico, the Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21).

Quartararo, Bagnaia and Miller were among the last to lower their morning records, despite the good conditions in which the second round was played, in which Alex Marquez (Honda RC 213 V) was among the first to improve his personal best to climb to fourth place in the combined before the halfway point of the session, ahead of Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda RC 213 V). Like the leading trio, Spaniards also had trouble improving their initial performance. Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR), which in the morning he had been among the fastest, the Italian Luca marini (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) or Maverick Viñales (Aprilia RS-GP).

As the minutes go by, already in the final stretch of the day, Bagnaia managed to climb to the first position when rolling in 1: 40.007, which was 155 milliseconds faster than Quartararo just before almost all the drivers starred in their last step through workshops to put on the last new set of soft tires with which to star in their “time attack”.

Miller, Rins and Viñales were among the top pilots who most resisted lowering morning registration that they had achieved, although that of the Suzuki GSX RR, which yielded its title of world champion in the last appointment of Misano Adriatico to Fabio Quartararo, was the first of them to “scratch” a few good tenths to his personal best to go on to lead the timesheets and be the first to break the 40-second barrier to roll in 1: 39.770 with soft tire compound on both axles, which allowed him to chain a second fast lap of 1: 39.680.

But that was the moment when all the drivers tried their assault on first place and with fast lap ends. better than Mir’s you could see pilots like himself Quartararo or Miller and in fact, both overtook the Suzuki rider on the next lap when shooting at 1: 39.390 and 1: 39.611, respectively. Although there was still more, because in their last lap between the two got “Pecco” Bagnaia, who was 132 thousandths of a second behind the world champion and surpassed his own teammate, Jack Miller by 89 thousandths of a second.

In the end, Joan Mir had to settle for fourth place, with Pol Espargaró fifth with his Repsol Honda RC 213 V, ahead of the French Johann zarco (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), the Spanish Alex Marquez (Honda RC 213 V), Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP), Japanese Takaaki nakagami (Honda RC 213 V) and also Spanish Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR). Meanwhile, they were left out of the second classification Jorge Martin (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha YZR M 1), Maverick Viñales (Aprilia RS-GP), or Miguel Oliveira (KTM RC16), the local idol, who could not be among the fastest at any time.