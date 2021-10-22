Queen Elizabeth Why did you spend the night in the hospital? | AP

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, would set off the alarms after, according to recent reports, she spent the night of Wednesday, October 20 in the hospital, “under medical observation”. We tell you the details!

According to various sources, Queen Elizabeth II would go to the hospital and spend a whole night until this afternoon, apparently under a review of which no further details have been provided.

Today sovereign of United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, Queen isabel IIHe would have had to cancel a planned trip to Northern Ireland and all for medical recommendations, according to a statement that came from Buckingham (Elizabeth’s official residence).

Queen Elizabeth, who already uses a cane, spent Wednesday night at the hospital, they report. Photo: Instagram Capture

Without further details on what led to the british monarch to the hospital, it was learned that he finally returned to Windsor Castle this afternoon, surely to continue his rest and the instructions of the specialists.

It should be remembered that Elizabeth Alexandra Marie (Queen Elizabeth II) has been exposed to somewhat strong emotions, the wife of Philip of Edinburgh (qedp) has faced commitments in addition to family scandals, which have been the order of the day.

Although the great-grandmother of Jorge, Carlota, and Louis, in addition to Archie and Lilibeth Diana, has always enjoyed good health, in recent days she has been seen walking with the help of a cane, which would indicate that the weight of the years little by little they have weighed more for “Your Majesty“.

And even with this, the mother of “Prince Charles of Wales” has refused to be treated like an old woman, so until a long time ago she still encouraged herself to do a little exercise riding on one of her horses, since she also adores these species as well as the sport related to them.

Through a statement that transcended from Buckingham Palace, the news of the grandmother of William and Harry, and his recent visit to the hospital.

As well as the return of the “legal heir to the crown” since 1953, to one of her residences, as detailed in the brief text that was disseminated in some places, was confirmed.