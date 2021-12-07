Queen Elizabeth loses an important member of the Royal House | AP

Queen Elizabeth is going through one of the most difficult moments, after 70 years of service, Ann Fortune FitzRoy, unconditional of the monarch, lose your life.

The “british monarch“Queen Elizabeth lives a duel again after losing one of those who would become more than her employee, her confidant, Anne FitzRoy.

Also called the “lady of the clothes“who was in charge of the outfits of the”Queen of the United Kingdom“Anne Fortune, who lost her life last Friday at the age of 101, according to local media.

The position of FitzRoy (Mistres of the Robes) consisted of organizing the turns of attendance of the bridesmaids of the monarch and diverse other functions in state ceremonies.

Queen Elizabeth loses an important member of the Royal House. Photo: AP

The Duchess served in the Royal Household for almost 70 years and was one of the closest friends of the leading member of the British family, different sources coincide.

Who was Anne Fortune FitzRoy?

She was born in 1920 and was the daughter of Captain Evan Cadogan and Beatrice Helen Williams, received training as a nurse and married the 11th Duke of Grafton, Hugh FitzRoy, in 1946, they had five children, two boys and three girls, the aristocrat lost his life in April 2011.

His work was always behind the scenes and always crucial for the most important occasions such as state visits or the opening of parliament. In fact, he accompanied the queen on such crucial trips as those to Nigeria in 1956, France in 1972, Morocco in 1980 and Russia in 1994, according to Vanitatis.

His duties also included taking care of the rotation of the other bridesmaids and assistants to the queen.

In no time, the mother of Prince Charles of Wales He has dealt with several losses of close friends and members of the Royal Household.

Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, better known as Queen Elizabeth II, 69, faced the loss of her husband, Prince Philip of Edinburgh almost at the beginning of this year, followed by other similar events.

It was in the same month of April when “Your Majesty“He faced a double loss first by losing the prince consort and later a very special man, his friend Sir, Michael Oswald, a horse expert who also excelled as manager of the Royal Studs.

Oswadl stood out as the advisor to “Lilibeth“(Queen Elizabeth) in equestrian matters. Currently, the grandmother of Prince William and Harry has had to cancel their engagements in public.

The “sovereign of 16 independent states” would have a spinal injury, they refer, so her medical team has convinced her to rest.

It was just a few weeks ago that Queen Elizabeth II would have entered the hospital where she would have spent the whole night, which immediately turned on the red lights on her health.

However, the next day, the “born on April 21, 1926” was discharged and returned home in the afternoon of that same day.

This forced the monarch to be absent on “Harmnistice Day”, so she felt “sad and disappointed” a statement that arrived about the monarch took up.