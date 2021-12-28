Queen Elizabeth II at risk? Young man sought to attack her in Castillo | AP

Queen Elizabeth II once again relived a strong impression that she would surely believe she would never experience again, despite the safety of the Windsor castle, a man was able to enter and be done with her in the blink of an eye.

The Queen isabel II, was in one of what has been his home for several years, Windsor Castle, located on the outskirts of London and where the “sovereign“remained during this Christmas season.

Queen Elizabeth II at risk? Man sought to attack her in Castillo. Photo: AP

The reports on the detainee refer to a 19-year-old young man, who in the security cameras is seen wearing a black sweater and a hood, behind a white mask, the same suspect supposedly pronounces his macabre plans with the “grandmother of William and Harry“.

I am sorry for what I have done and what I am going to do. I will try to annihilate Queen Elizabeth, according to the young man in a video that he shared on his Snapchat account, which was disclosed by The Sun.

The individual carried a crossbow with which he would apparently annihilate Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, and apparently claimed that “he was seeking revenge for a mas @ cre committed in 1919, by British troops against protesters in India”, this would reveal the alleged video that circulated and that the police are still investigating.

The subject arrested last Saturday is originally from Southhampton, in the south of England, fortunately he was arrested around 08:30 hours, after the alarms were activated, it was revealed.

As we mentioned, it is not the first time that the mother of Princess Ana, Andrés and Eduardo, would have been surprised in her bedroom by an unknown person, in 1982, Michael Fragan, tried to circumvent the security of the Castle and managed to reach the Her Majesty’s bedroom, while she was still sleeping.

A moment that would precisely inspire one of the scenes in the series “The Crown“, one of Netflix’s most popular series portraying the royal drama of the British Family.

In the episode, the “ex-mother-in-law of Princess Diana of Wales” is played by Olivia Colman, who, according to what they said, would perfectly portray the serene attitude of the 95-year-old queen, born on April 21, 1926, who would try to hide his nerves and fear of that moment.

Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, who almost celebrates 70 years of reign, in June 2022, according to the date that has been planned to carry out this commemoration.