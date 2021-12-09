Sacha Baron Cohen is one of the most complicated actors in Hollywood. His sense of humor and his work in films such as Borat: The Second Best Reporter from the Glorious Country Kazakhstan Travels to America – 91% or The Dictator – 57% mark him as either a genius or someone who only seeks to provoke by provoking. His career is focused on black comedy, social criticism, farce and the characters that he creates himself, but he has also approached more traditional projects that demonstrate his true skills as an actor. His work on The Invention of Hugo Cabret – 94%, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – 86% and The Chicago Trial of 7 – 80% made audiences look at him with more respect, and when he was initially cast as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody: The Freddie Mercury Story – 51% all believed it was his time to shine.

The actor was really excited to bring the famous singer to life, but the very band that Mercury belonged to disagreed. Cohen and Queen argued a lot about the vision for the biography and in the end he withdrew from the role, eventually clearing the way for the arrival of Rami Malek and his eventual Best Actor Oscar award. At the time, Brian May had already said that the protagonist of Brüno – 68% was not suitable for the role, but Cohen always said that the real problem was how the band wanted to be represented in the film.

Queen is, without a doubt, one of the most important musical groups in history. What cannot be doubted is that, although the rest of the team was always excellent, Freddie Mercury is the one who launched them to fame. The figure of the vocalist, his personality, his presence on stage and his tragic death left an indelible mark and a transcendent legacy. Technically, the band did not collapse after Mercury’s departure, but it never reached those milestones again.

The initial position is that Sacha Baron CohenAlthough with a certain physical resemblance, he did not understand what Queen wanted to achieve with the film. The actor says that he wanted to talk openly about Mercury’s life, his achievements as a singer, his rise to fame, his addictions, his relationships with other musicians and, of course, the disease that took his life. However, the members wanted the story to be about the entire group. Since then, and despite the fact that the film was released years ago, the debate continues about it, and now it is the turn of another member of Queen.

In a talk for Classic Rock magazine (via IndieWire) Roger Taylor, drummer and founding member of Queen (played by Ben Hardy in Bohemian Rhapsody), gave his opinion on Sacha Baron Cohen and the reasons that prevented his participation in the film:

I think it would have been real shit. If anything, he is aggressive. It is also 15 cm taller. But I saw his last five movies and I came to the conclusion that he is not a very good actor. I could be wrong about that. I thought he was an absolutely brilliant subversive comedian, that’s what he’s great at. Anyway, Rami did a brilliant job in an almost impossible role.

When Cohen explained his departure from the project, he revealed that Brian May’s plan was for Mercury’s death to happen midway through the movie and for the rest to address how the Queen members got through that terrible moment; while he wanted to be raw and honest. For Cohen’s vision, Stephen Frears was hired as director, who later confirmed that the actor’s main interest was showing a lot of nudity and drugs, and that the band members did not support that position.

For Queen, the movie was a way to remind the world of their legacy, but it can’t be helped that Mercury is at the forefront of it all. In the end, the film warmly shows the excesses of the singer, but also shows a more fragile and vulnerable part of the leader. The story does not show us the death of Freddie, since priority was given to the connection that Queen achieved with its public through its songs. Brian May has said on several occasions that a sequel is very possible, as long as you have a great script.

