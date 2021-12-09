Univisión Season 12 of Nuestra Belleza Latina was a success for Univisión

Only a couple of weeks have passed since season 12 of Nuestra Belleza Latina concluded, and taking advantage of the furor that the television show caused among viewers, three of the most beloved queens who passed through the show, are planning a reunion with his fans.

Melissa Alemán, Yelus Ballesta and Fabién de la Concepción, who was the first finalist in the contest won by Honduran Sirey Morán, are promoting with great fanfare an event where they want their audience to share with them and have a pleasant afternoon.

This was announced in an interview with Now Melissa Alemán, who assured that since the show ended, the contestants have maintained contact and a beautiful friendship, and they want that brotherhood that was created between all of them, be an example of empowerment for women who they were followed throughout the evenings of the Univisión reality show.

“The truth is that we have many plans together after Nuestra Belleza Latina. We want to get closer to people and get them to know us in person and that is why we are organizing an event in Miami, where we hope to see some 50 or 70 people, ”said the beautiful Puerto Rican.

The ex-queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina, who was eliminated from the program’s first official gala, explained that the meeting will be a dance masterclass this coming December 18, at 5:30 in the afternoon, in the neighborhood of Wyndwood, in Miami, at 2840 NW 7th Avenue.

“This class is going to be great! We are not only going to dance but my people, we are going to enjoy and talk about everything with my beautiful girls @ faby_laurencio94 and @yelusballestass “, added Melissa on her Instagram account. “We are waiting for you this December 18 in Miami!”

The three queens of Nuestra Belleza Latina baptized the event as “The art of seduction of the queens”, which will cost $ 25 per entrance, where in addition to dancing with Yelus, they will be able to have a talk at the end of the class with the Venezuelan , with Melissa and Fabién.

“Girls, you don’t know how excited I am to see you in person, I wait for you,” Yelus commented in the promotional clip of the event.

And although for now the event will be in Miami, Melissa told us in an interview that the plan is to tour different cities of the country, with the illusion that more and more of the show’s contestants will join in to share face-to-face and in I live with his thousands of followers.