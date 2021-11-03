From November 01 to 04, the NFT.NYC will be taking place in New York City. The most important event in the NFT industry had among its ranks the director Quentin Tarantino who announced the launch of seven NFTs based on his successful 1994 film “Pulp Fiction”. During the announcement he explained that the collection will be auctioned through OpenSea, the largest NFT market in the world.

Tarantino, began his speech by mentioning that two years ago he started in the world of NFTs to which he has been very attracted. He also shared a little story that in his own words was the reason why he was sharing on the NFT.NYC stage today.

He said that for 24 years he had kept the manuscript of the script for the film Pulp Fiction. However, it wasn’t until recently that his team, involved in all the recent NFT boom, asked him if he had anything of interest that could be turned into an NFT. He commented that he immediately thought of the script mentioned above which was written entirely by hand.

Quentin Tarantino onstage at NFT.NYC

NFT of seven secret scenes from Pulp Fiction

After some conversations related to the subject and reading the original script, his team came to the conclusion that it was something quite interesting and unpublished. So, they agreed that people could indeed become interested in this material, especially within the NFT community. Therefore, they selected seven scenes from the original Pulp Fiction manuscript and took the original pages, digitizing them later to prepare an entire NFT release.

During his participation in the event, Quentin Tarantino said:

«They are complete dialogues that were changed. New things, things that I dropped later, like for example, the character that John Travolta plays, Vincent, he was not Vincent originally, ”he revealed.

He also stressed that there are a lot of things in the original manuscript that were never published or shared with anyone. Stuff with all the good and bad to come, all the misspelling “the weird squiggles,” that is, everything. Seven scenes that will be available in “an NFT secret”.

Launch of the NFT in one month via auction

He also mentioned that the launch will be in about a month. They will offer the first scene through an auction and it will be, (reiterated again) a secret NFT. Which means that when the user achieves it, they can decide to do whatever they want with it.

Said:

“You can do with it whatever you want … so if you don’t want to show it or share it with anyone, you just want to keep it for yourself, you can … If you want to show it to the world, you can.”

These are seven secret scenes from this hit movie that will be created without any editing. In other words, each user who accesses these NFTs will have a “secret” scene which can only be seen by the sole owner of the NFT in question.

Based on Secret Network

Likewise, it was learned that NFTs are based on Secret Network, the first Layer 1 blockchain with default privacy for applications. SCRT Labs, the lead development company behind Secret Network, will support this NFT drop, showcasing some of the network’s revolutionary native privacy and access controls.

Created NFTs will feature bonus content such as original script pages, handwriting, new commentary by the director himself, and other details about the film and Tarantino. In addition, according to what was announced, they will be able to reveal never-before-seen content from both the artist and the creator of the film.

Many of Tarantino’s films have garnered a cult following, but Pulp Fiction stands out as a $ 213.9 million hit crafted on a humble $ 10 million budget. The film is critically acclaimed, won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and garnered seven Oscar nominations. Including the Best Film. Tarantino also took home the Oscar for Best Screenplay.

Quentin Tarantino ended his speech at NFT.NYC, remembering how a year and a half ago he did not know how NFTs worked. But the more his friends talked about it, the more he became interested in learning. In this sense, he highlighted how great it seems to him to be able to make art an exclusive access, but at the same time be able to share it with the community. And, in turn, they want to share it with more people, if that’s what they want. He just likes the idea that the buyer has the power to decide and do what they want with him.

