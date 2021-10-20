Quentin Tarantino has no official film studies but throughout his life he has dedicated himself to the seventh art and has done quite well. Throughout his career he has delivered cult films that make him one of the most prominent directors of the last thirty years, and he still has plans in mind. During a recent appearance at the Rome Film Festival, Tarantino talk about Kill Bill 3, pointing out that its realization is a great possibility. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Known for Reserve Dogs – 90%, Violent Times – 94%, Jackie Brown: The Scam – 86% or Inglorious Bastards – 88%, Quentin Tarantino includes in his films a bombastic style, often violent and characterized by revenge, with sequences in which blood and excessive death function as catharsis of a conflict that has developed in an hour and a half or much more. Tarantino he has developed his own methods, as well as a vast lore that make his filmography identifiable to the rest of the world. When someone asked Tarantino if he would consider making Kill Bill 3 his last film, this is what he replied:

Why not? But first, I want to do a comedy.

Kill Bill: Revenge, Volume 1 – 85%, released in 2003, presents us with a ruined wedding during rehearsal in a rural chapel: the pregnant woman in a wedding dress covered in blood is Black Mamba, better known as The Bride or Beatrix Kiddo, allegedly murdered by a criminal group that left her to her fate. Four years later, The Bride, wakes up from the coma and realizes what has been done to her. She embarks on a mission, willing to seek revenge on her former master and his team. That tape was a complete success and is one of Tarantino’s most memorable works.

Kill Bill: Revenge, Volume 2 – 84%, released in 2004, may not have been as potent as its predecessor, but it does give a dignified ending to its tormented protagonist, who is finally reunited with her young daughter and can lead a quiet life. However, fans still want a third and the plot is ready to explode. Let’s remember that The Bride murdered Vernita Green in front of her daughter, Nikki, and even told the girl that in the future she could seek her out to exact revenge. Those words remained in the air as a prophecy and the filmmaker’s followers want to see a confrontation not between Nikki and The Bride, but with Beatrix’s daughter, BB Kiddo. Of course the fandom is already targeting Zendaya and Maya Hawke to play the roles.

The truth is that only time will tell us the truth about Kill Bill Vol. 3Will it come true or will it remain a dream that fans will never see on screen? Quentin Tarantino he agreed to end his career with ten films, however, at any moment he could change his mind and do more. We hope that he will inform the media soon about the direction he will take.

The latest film by Quentin Tarantino en Once upon a time in … Hollywood – 94%, a work loaded with all the traits of his essential filmography that became a box office success in 2019. Although the film received some negative reviews regarding the treatment of its female characters, the director declared them as unfounded and continued to enjoy success with fans and the press. It is worth wondering if you have already made a decision about your new project or if you will be taking another period of relative vacation; her first child was born a short time ago and she has devoted much of her life to him now.

